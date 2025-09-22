24.4 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Nat’l public hearing on constitution review by constitution review committee at Transcope Hilton in Abuja

by Peter Anayo

From left…  Deputy Speaker,  House of Representatives,  Benjamin Okezie Kalu; Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas Representative of the President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume and the Representative of the Senate PresidentDeputy Chief Whip of the Senate,  Senator Nweboni Onyekachi during the National public hearing on the constitution review by the constitution review committee at the Transcope Hilton in Abuja, today.

From left… Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade and Obi of Onitsha,  Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe during the National public hearing on the constitution review by the constitution review committee at the Transcope Hilton in Abuja, yesterday… PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

