Moniepoint CEO champions financial inclusion, says future of African’s finance ‘ll be decided locally

Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to financial inclusion as the cornerstone of its business, saying its mission goes beyond market share to transforming lives across Nigeria and Africa.

Speaking weekend in Lagos at the 2025 annual conference of the Finance Correspondent Association of Nigeria (FICAN), the bank’s Chief Executive, Babatunde Olofin, told a story that captured both the fragility and resilience of the Nigerian dream.

Themed ‘Bracing for the Digital Economy in Nigeria: Taxation, Banking and Finance,’ the conference brought together experts and stakeholders across the key finance sector of Africa’s largest economy, among whom was Moniepoint’s boss.

Olofin who was represented by the Head, Corporate Communications, Mr. Bemigho Awala, recounted the journey of a certain Iyaruka, a mother of four who relocated to Lagos after losing her homes in Abuja.

Starting out as a petty trader, she was onboarded onto Moniepoint’s payment platform two years ago, later gaining access to credit. Today, she runs three thriving stores and records daily revenues that once seemed impossible.

He said, “That is the power of access. That is the meaning of inclusion. Financial services should mean only one thing: progress.

According to him Moniepoint’s new campaign, “We’re Made for Your Progress,” reflects its broader mission to power the dreams of Africans by using technology to provide speed, trust, and simplicity in financial transactions.

He stressed that the digital economy is not a distant prospect but a lived reality, underpinned by tools such as mobile connectivity, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. Yet, for technology to truly catalyse development, three pillars must be prioritised: trust, talent, and literacy.

Moniepoint, he noted, is investing heavily in these areas. Its “Dream Developments” incubator trains young Nigerians to build financial solutions, while the company also champions financial literacy as a safeguard against exclusion and misinformation. “Without knowledge,” he warned, “we are building on sand.”

Beyond banking transactions, Moniepoint is extending its solutions into areas such as inventory management for small retailers, enabling mom-and-pop shops to track stock and improve profitability. The bank is also documenting local case studies to better understand regional economies, including livestock and crop markets in Northern Nigeria.

The CEO emphasised that Africa’s financial future will not be scripted in Silicon Valley but determined by homegrown solutions, regulatory oversight, and informed journalism.

“At Moniepoint, we are not just interested in growing the market. We are committed to transformation. Everyone can bank on technology as a force for good,” he concluded.

