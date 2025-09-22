Meeting with all indigenous contractors association of Nigeria in Abuja

From left… Chairman, of Representatives committee on Budget Implementation/Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Okezie Kalu, former deputy speaker of the House, Ahmed Idris Wase, deputy Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi and President, All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN), Johnson Ifeanyi, during a meeting with All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN), in Abuja Sunday …PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2