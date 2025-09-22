25.1 C
Lagos
September 22, 2025
Trending now

Access Bank launches Womenpreneur Pitch-a-Ton 2025 program

Osun residents groan over effects of 7-month closure of LGAs amid APC,…

Red Cross, NGOs mark world clean-up day with community sanitation exercise in…

Meeting with all indigenous contractors association of Nigeria in Abuja

Speaker Tajudeen seeks medical exchanges, investments, others as Cuba strengthens parliamentary ties…

Senator Orji Kalu awards Doctorate, Masters scholarships to 3 Nigerians in Chinese…

Moniepoint CEO champions financial inclusion, says future of African’s finance ‘ll be…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 22, 2025

APTAN raise alarm over alleged extortion from Ooni’s palace

Ondo workers demand N256,950 as new minimum wage

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Meeting with all indigenous contractors association of Nigeria in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0170

From left… Chairman, of Representatives committee on Budget Implementation/Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives,  Benjamin Okezie Kalu, former deputy speaker of the House, Ahmed Idris Wase, deputy Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi and President, All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN), Johnson Ifeanyi, during a meeting with All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN), in Abuja Sunday …PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Public Hearing on three Bills , General Public , Stakeholders, by the House Committee held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, April 15, 2025

Editor

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu commends Women’s resilience ahead of Int’l Women’s Day

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO