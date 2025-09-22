Light Chapel holds 20th memorial service for late founder Apostle Ola-Ojo

Jesus is Light Ministries (a.k.a Light Chapel) will gather on Sunday, September 28 2025 gather to honor the 20th anniversary of the passing of its visionary Founder and Pioneer General Overseer, Apostle Babalola Joshua Oluwagemiga Ola-Ojo. The event will hold at the church headquarters, 32-39 Ajayi Bankole Street, Agodo Egbe, Lagos.

According to a release by the general overseer of the church, Pastor Bayo Funso Adaramola Esq., addressed to Christian Benefits magazine, the memorial service is aimed to celebrate the late founder of the church, Apostle Babalola Joshua Olugbemiga Ola-Ojo’s legacy of faith, dedication, and love for God’s work, which he said continues to inspire and guide the church just as it did two decades ago.

Pastor Adaramola further explained that the memorial service is an opportunity for the church members to collectively reflect on the incredible, phenomenal impact of the ministry of the late founder, and also to express gratitude for the foundation that he gave, and give thanks to God for the blessing of his life and leadership.

“We will be sharing cherished memories, scripture, and a message of hope that celebrates his enduring legacy spirit within our church community. We sincerely hope you will be able to join us for this momentous occasion. It will be a time of spiritual enrichment, communal reflection, and joyful celebration of God’s faithfulness through the life and work of our dear Founder and Pioneer General Overseer,” Pastor Adaramola stated.

Late Apostle Babalola Olugbemiga Ola-Ojo, Founder, Jesus Light Ministries (a.k a Light Chapel).

In an earlier interview with Christian Benefits during the 50th anniversary of Jesus is Light Ministries (a.k.a Light Chapel) last year, 2024, Pastor Bayo Funso Adaramola explained that the commission came into existence through a vision God gave to the founder of the church, the late Apostle Babalola Oluwagemiga Ola-Ojo, whilst he was in another church in Kano.

“God revealed to him that the church was shrouded in darkness. In that revelation, God led him to a certain place. When he got to that place, he saw a bright light. And that place became the beginning of this ministry some 50 years ago. Although after he saw that vision, he didn’t start a church immediately. He just started a prayer meeting in Kano in 1973. He was a businessman. He was not a trained pastor. God called him and said to him; go to that place, I want you to start a church there. Initially, he didn’t understand what God was saying. So, when he started, he was looking for people to run the church for him. He was getting professional pastors while he was just on the side, running his thriving business. Along the line, God revealed to him again, no, this was not what I told you. I didn’t tell you to start a church and put some people there to run it. You are to be in charge to run the church. It is your work. It was a painful instruction to him because he was a multi-millionaire. He was in the frozen fish business. He was the first and the major frozen fish dealer in Kano and the entire north in those days,” Adaramola disclosed.

The legal practitioner, who was appointed the new general overseer of the church last year 2024 during the church’s 50th anniversary; succeeding the then 87-year-old widow of the founder of the church, Pastor Mrs. Emily Morenike Ola-Ojo (JP), further disclosed in the interview with Christian Benefits that, “It is not possible for any ministry to exist for 50 years without the hand of God in that ministry. Light Chapel has the manifest presence of God in all its affairs. Nobody sat anywhere to do some positioning. Everything just fell into place by the divine design of God. At one point, I became the most senior pastor of the church in Nigeria.

“Those who were ahead of me in the pastorate have relocated abroad. Our immediate past general overseer, Pastor Emily Ola-Ojo (JP) is now based in the U.S. Pastor Emmanuel Alabi, one of our three assistant general overseers, is now based in Canada, overseeing the Canadian church. At one point, the ministers said we needed an arrowhead to lead the Nigerian church. So, being the most experienced pastor of the church in Nigeria, I was appointed the National Coordinator. In four years, God helping us, because it was not a man’s project but God’s design, people started seeing new changes in the church, and also in the running of the church. When my mother in the Lord, Pastor Emily Ola-Ojo; now 87 years old, decided that it was time for her to step down and hand over to the next generation, with the Holy Spirit leading her, and with much prayers and counseling, she decided that I become her successor as the general overseer of Light Chapel International” Barister Bayo Funso Adaramola exclusively shared with Christian Benefits magazine.

