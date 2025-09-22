Life presidency: El-rufai’s assertion is an idle conspiracy- Lagos APC

…Says Tinubu’s fidelity to constitution is tested, proven

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has described the assertion by former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-rufai that President Bola Tinubu is plotting a life presidency as an idle conspiracy theory.

Lagos APC Spokesman, Seye Oladejo made the remark in a statement made available to newsmen, noting that Tinubu’s fidelity to the constitution is tested and proven.

Oladejo said: “The attention of the Lagos State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to a mischievous and reckless statement credited to former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, alleging that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is plotting a “life presidency.”

“Ordinarily, such careless talk would be ignored, but for the purpose of clarity and truth, we respond as follows:

“President Tinubu is a lifelong democrat. His political journey is rooted in the pro-democracy struggles of the 1990s when he stood shoulder to shoulder with other patriots in NADECO, risking his freedom and safety to end military dictatorship.

To now suggest that the same man who resisted tyranny is scheming to perpetuate himself in office is both laughable and shameful.

“Tinubu has consistently defended constitutionalism. At no time in his long public service record has he ever supported tenure elongation.

On the contrary, he openly opposed attempts by past leaders to extend their stay beyond constitutional limits.

His fidelity to the Constitution is tested, proven, and unquestionable.

“Nigeria’s democracy is stronger than any individual’s ambition.

The constitution provides for term limits, checks, and balances, making the idea of “life presidency” nothing but an idle conspiracy theory.

By spreading such lies, El-Rufai insults not only the President but also the Nigerian people who are the ultimate custodians of democracy.

“This is another case of political mischief by El-Rufai. Nigerians have come to know him as a man of double-speak, who says one thing today and the exact opposite tomorrow depending on where his personal interest lies.

It is unfortunate that someone who once hailed President Tinubu as a visionary leader has now chosen the path of petty blackmail.

“El-Rufai is hardly in a position to lecture anyone about democracy. Nigerians have not forgotten his own flirtations with anti-democratic tendencies in Kaduna, where he manipulated laws and institutions in a desperate attempt to consolidate personal power.

To accuse President Tinubu of “life presidency” while carrying such baggage is the height of hypocrisy. Even more ironic is that Nasir El-Rufai sits comfortably in the front row of the ignoble list of those who never fought for democracy but benefited immensely from it – alongside others who were either hiding in government corridors or actively enjoying the spoils of dictatorship while true patriots like Tinubu were in exile or in the trenches.

“He was in good company with his coalition cohorts- Peter Obi, Abubakar Atiku and the vain glorious and not so successful leaders of yester-years who continue to betray their statesmanship in words and deeds.

“President Tinubu remains focused on service. Rather than waste time on distractions, he is tackling Nigeria’s economic restructuring, strengthening national security, and building enduring institutions.

His legacy will be measured by reforms, inclusive governance, and the consolidation of democracy – not by the fantasies of bitter politicians who have lost political relevance.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2