Ekiti 2026: APC to screen four aspirants for primary election

… As Olawuyi heads seven-man screening committee, promises level playing field.

CYRIL MBAH, Abuja

Preparations by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ekiti State Governorship Election scheduled for July 2026 took clearer shape on Monday with the inauguration of a twelve-member screening and appeals committee to scrutinise and pick the best among the four aspirants, including the incumbent governor, who returned their forms before the agreed date of submission.

The screening committee is headed by Hon. Abdulraheem Tunji Olawuyi, who doubles as the Chairman of the House of Assembly Committee on North Central Development Commission, while the appeals committee has Hon. Surajudeen Adekunle as chairman.

The two committees were simultaneously inaugurated by Nze Chidi Duru, the Deputy National Organizing Secretary, on behalf of the National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, at the APC National Secretariat in Abuja on Monday afternoon.

Members of the screening committee include Comrade Nasir Kawu, Ramatu A.T. Faru, Alhaji Sulaiman Taminu, Engr. Shehu Umar Dange, Barrister Smart Umeazor and Barr. Oghebovo Otemu.

Addressing newsmen soon after the inauguration, the chairman of the Screening Committee, Hon. Abdulraheem Tunji Olawuyi, said:

“As you all know we are planning for another round of election in Ekiti State.

Our party has been in preparation for some time. So far, so good. We have four aspirants who have submitted their forms to the party and we are conscious of who we will submit as our candidate in the forthcoming election in Ekiti State.

“Today, the Screening Committee and the Screening Appeal Committee were set up and inaugurated by the party.

As the Chairman of the Screening Committee, our assignment is very simple; to verify, to check all documents submitted by the aspirants, to make sure our party presents a credible candidate at the election.

“Apart from that, we won’t want our candidate to get to INEC before something is discovered. So, on a good note, I am very happy for this assignment and as a loyal party member, I promise we will deliver on all fronts.”

When he was asked to explain what he meant about not wanting a candidate who will embarrass the party, Hon Olawuyi said:

“So far before now and immediately after the inauguration, nobody has called me to give me any instructions.

I have just been given the party’s guidelines.

“I have been around for some time, I have contested three successful elections and you should know that I passed through some screening exercises.

So, this is going to be our guide; there is no special consideration.

“Honestly, we wanted to start the screening today, but as we are all aware that we have a serious national assignment, which is the Public Hearing on the Constitution review.

“Most of our people who are supposed to participate in the screening and even some of the aspirants, have one or two things to do at the Transcorp Hotel.

“So, as early as possible tomorrow, we will commence. We just have four aspirants, we will have two tomorrow and the other two the next day and we are done,” the committee chairman concluded.

Aspirants to be screened include the Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, Hon. Abimbola Olajumoke Olawuunmi, Engr. Ojo Olubunmi Kayode and Hon. Omolayo Oluremi.

