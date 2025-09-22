28.1 C
Photo Gallery

Doyinsola Abiola funeral service held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo0174

From 2nd left …Daughter of late Doyinsola Abiola, Mrs Doyinsola Abiola –Tobun;  Mr Tobun, Senator   Florence Ita Giwa and others.

L-r … Former First Lady of Lagos State, Dame Emmanuella  Abimbola Fashola, with Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

L-r…  Princess Abah Folawiyo, Chief Mrs Nike Akande, Olori Ladun Sijuwade and a guest.

L-r…Former minister of industry , Chief Mrs Nike Akande, Managing director.Editor-in-Chief Champion Newspapers Limited, Dr. Mrs Nwadiuto Iheakanwa; her husband, Pastor Uche Iheakanwa.

 

L-r… Executive Secretary at Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, Mr Feyi Smith, with MD/EiC, The  Next Edition. Dr Victoria Ibanga.

L-r… Chief Gbenga Obasa and Prince Jare Olateru Olagbegi.

L-r… Former Commissioner in Lagos State, Chief Mrs Olateju Phillips, with Former governor of Lagos state,  Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, Dr (Mrs)Doyinsola Abiola, she is the wife of the late Chief M.K.O. Abiola, the funeral Service was held at Cathedral Church of Christ Marina, while the reception was at Harbour Point. She died at 82 years…PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

