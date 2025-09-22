APTAN raise alarm over alleged extortion from Ooni’s palace

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

The Artisans, Peasants and Traders Association of Nigeria (APTAN), Ile-Ife branch, has raised alarm over what it described as continued harassment and extortion of its members by individuals allegedly claiming to represent the Palace of the Ooni of Ife.

In a statement jointly signed by the Coordinator, Saidi Adegoke, and the Secretary, Monsur Jimoh, on Sunday, the association called on the Federal and state governments as well as the Nigerian Police to intervene over the said individual’s constant harassment and extortion of their members.

The association alleged that thugs stormed the Ojatuntun Otisese Weekly Market on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, forcefully seizing goods belonging to APTAN members over their refusal to pay a levy linked to the annual Olojo Festival.

The association held that Efunwole Kola, Sogo Olagbaju, and Hezekiah Agunbiade coordinated the attack, alleging that they carted away goods, including clothing materials, hundreds of liters of vegetable oil, and other wares from poor traders.

The statement partly reads, “these goods were taken because our members declined to pay a levy tied to the Olojo Festival. This is not an isolated event. For over five years, our members have been subjected to harassment, intimidation, and seizure of goods under the guise of compulsory levies for traditional festivals. Goods taken in previous years have never been returned, and this yearly oppression continues despite our repeated appeals.

“Our members are largely Muslims. We have consistently paid all other legitimate fees and levies required of us. However, making contributions to activities rooted in idolatry and traditional religious practices (Isese) is forbidden by our faith. The Qur’an says: “Say: Indeed, my prayer, my rites of sacrifice, my living and my dying are for Allah, Lord of the worlds.” (Qur’an 6:162).

“Therefore, compelling Muslims to fund traditional religious practices is a direct violation of our freedom of conscience and our religious rights.

“We therefore passionately appeal to His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, to intervene urgently and put an end to this shameful practice. We believe these act diminishes the dignity of the throne and misrepresent the noble values of justice and fairness for which the Ooni stands.

“We also call on the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), the Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN), and all Muslim bodies nationwide to come to our aid. Our cry is for the protection of our constitutional and Islamic rights.”

Reacting to the incident, the Ooni’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare said the palace could not have and did not send anybody to commit a crime in the name of the Olojo festival, stressing that such persons ought to have been arrested and made to face the wrath of the law.

“No palace can force people to pay levy for a festival talk less the Ooni’s palace. The Ooni has made available needed fund for the festival and volunteers have also made donations towards the successful celebration of the annual event. Whoever go around in the next of the palace should be treated as a criminal and be made to face the wrath of the law.

“It is also unfortunate that the traders have not informed the palace of the extortion they face annually, as they claimed. Since they can identify the people involved, they should report to the police and let them face the consequences of their actions”, he added.

