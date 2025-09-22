Anambra Guber : Market chairman endorses Soludo for 2nd tenure

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Ahead of the 8 November 2025 gubernatorial election in Anambra state, the chairman of Sokoto street market, adjacent to Onitsha Main market, Hon. Emeka Mbachu, Monday, endorsed Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his Deputy, Ifeanyichukwu Ibezim, (Ife Mbaukwu), for a second tenure in office

Mbachu who urged all traders and market leaders especially market chairmen to ensure they vote en masse for APGA, predicted landslide victory for Soludo whose achievements in three years plus, he said , have surpassed those of successive administrations that were in power for about 16 years.

He described Soludo as a rare gem, God sent in three decades and urged the people in the state to utilize the opportunity of his presence to vote for his continuation for more dividends of democracy to come the way of the people in the state.

Mbachu listed the numerous achievements of the current administration to include, construction of fun city for relaxation, building of new government house, restoration of security, free anti natal for pregnant women, free education from primary school to post primary, massive road construction and exemption of levy from petty traders.

Others according to him are, building of five general hospitals, employment of 1000 medical personnel, 8000 teachers, construction of roads in Okpoko, Fegge, construction of Nzam/Otuocha road, Amawbia/Ekwulobia double carriage way, Ekwulobia fly over, park, among others.

According to him the governor also restored permanent peace in all the markets in the state through the President General, PG, Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders’ Association, ASMATA, Chief Humphrey Anuna, (Ogwu Ndi Afia) and the Special Adviser to the governor on Trade and Markets, Chief Evarist Uba.

Mbachu who hails from Mbaukwu, Awka South Local Government area, with his cousin, Deputy Governor, Ifeanyichukwu Ibezim, appealed to the people in the area to ensure 100 per cent votes in the 21 polling units of Mbaukwu, for APGA, Soludo and Ibezim who he revealed that his Mbaukwu people nicknamed, “Ife Mbaukwu,” (Light of Mbaukwu).

“The truth is that APGA is a band wagon, a mass movement party, so the time has come for us all to compensate the governor and his Deputy for all they have done and continue to do in the state by voting en masse for them and APGA come 8 November 2025,” he emphasized.

