Anambra 2025 : Soludo insists on guber rotation as Awkuzu community endorses his 2nd tenure

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state has insisted that rotation of gubernatorial seat among the three zones of the state, Anambra Central, Sourh and North, will curtail marginalization/denial of any zone of having a governor.

Speaking during his endorsement for second tenure at St. James Church field, Awkuzu, Oyi Local Government area, by a mammoth crowd of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, faithful, Soludo reminded the people that if not for rotation system Anambra North would have been denied of having governorship slot by the two other zones based on their financial strength, influence and Political Powers.

The governor recalled that the zoning system started from former governor Peter Obi who hails from Anambra Central, followed by Willie Obiano from Anambra North, and now himself from the South.

According to him, his reelection will ensure that Anambra Central takes its rightful turn in 2029.

The governor who was ably represented at the endorsement venue by the chairman of Oyi local Government area, Hon. Emmanuel Nweke, (a. k.a. Iga), listed some of the present administration’s achievements to include, creation of employment opportunities through one youth two skills scheme, employment of 1000 medical personnel, establishment of five general hospitals, all set up in Anambra North zone and employment of 8000 teachers

Others are, restoration of security that has made the state to be the safest in the country, free anti natal for pregnant women, road rehabilitation all over the state that include Okpoko that was formerly a no go area, now has a face lift as about nine roads were constructed and Fegge now wears a new face.

He said, “Oyi people benefit more and we assure the governor that Oyi will win for APGA 15/15 wards and Awkuzu will take the first position, (highest votes), 4 plus 4 = to 8, to collect #10 million.

“The current administration has done a lot that include the new Government House located at the Anambra Light House City, the fun city for relaxation”, among others.

Speaking, the Special Adviser, (SPAD), to Governor Soludo on Political Matters, Dr. Obi Ogbolu, corraborated the view of the council mayor, Nweke, that the governor has done a lot and deserves second tenure to achieve more.

In his own contribution, the leader of Congress of Councillors, Rt. Hon. Emeka Nwabude, said, “Soludo is not contesting with anybody as what he has achieved will speak for him come 8 November 2025 governorship election.

“There is no cause for alarm, the endorsement we are doing for him in Awkuzu here is just to create awareness. I don’t need to appeal to anybody to vote for Soludo. They know what to do, when somebody does a good work for you, what do you do, to thank that person, so we should thank Soludo for his good work by voting him en masse come 8 November 2025.

“We appeal to Soludo for continuation of work on Awkuzu/Ifite Awkuzu/Umummili road that covers five wards in Nteje, I believe Soludo will commission the road before the gubernatorial election billed for 8 November, 2025,” the leader assured.

In her contribution, the member representing Oyi/Ayamelum in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. (Mrs), Maureen Gwacham, stated that Soludo is the man to beat having achieved a lot for the people of the zone and the entire state.

According to her the people in the area have resolved that Soludo will go for second tenure to enable him conclude the good work he is doing adding that his achievements are there for all to see.