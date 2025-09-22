All On Deepens Commitment to Clean Cooling with Follow-On Investment in Koolboks’ $11M Series A Round

All On, an impact investment company accelerating energy access in Nigeria, has reinforced its commitment to affordable, sustainable cooling solutions for underserved communities with the announcement of its follow-on investment in Koolboks’ $11 million Series A financing round.

This round, led by KawiSafi Ventures and co-led by All On and Aruwa Capital, will enable Koolboks to scale its solar-powered, IoT-enabled refrigeration systems across emerging markets. The investment builds on All On’s initial $500,000 financing in 2022, which supported the deployment of Koolboks’ solar freezers in Nigeria.

All On’s continued support has been instrumental in establishing Koolboks’ first local assembly plant in Nigeria, a move that is expected to create jobs, reduce costs for end users, and strengthen local manufacturing capacity. This aligns with All On’s mission to catalyze the growth of Nigeria’s off-grid energy market and promote productive-use energy solutions that empower small businesses and households.

Koolboks’ innovative Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) model and IoT-enabled solar freezers has already impacted over 10,000 users in 25 countries, including market women, frozen food vendors, and rural clinics. These solutions provide reliable cold storage without reliance on diesel or unstable grid electricity, critical for economic resilience and food security.

“At All On, we believe that access to reliable energy is foundational to economic empowerment and climate resilience. Koolboks exemplifies the kind of innovation we are proud to support, solutions that not only address energy poverty but also unlock income opportunities for women and small businesses. Our continued investment reflects our confidence in Koolboks’ mission and its transformative impact across Nigeria and beyond said All On’s CEO, Caroline Eboumbou.

Koolboks Co-Founder & CEO Ayoola Dominic also noted that, “All On’s early support was pivotal in helping us scale operations and reach communities that need us most. This Series A round allows us to deepen our impact and build locally.”

“Koolboks has demonstrated strong execution and measurable impact since our initial investment. Their scalable model, local assembly strategy, and inclusive financing approach align perfectly with All On’s vision for sustainable energy access. We are excited to support their next phase of growth and deepen our collaboration in driving clean cooling solutions across underserved communities,” said Investment Manager at All On, Oluseye Bassir.

The funds will also support Koolboks’ Koolbuy platform, offering cooling products on Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) terms, and its Scrap4New program, which refurbishes discarded freezers into solar-powered units, extending product lifecycles and reducing e-waste.

All On Partnerships for Energy Access (All On), an independent impact investing company, was seeded by Shell to catalyze the growth of Nigeria’s off-grid energy market to provide affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for low-income households and small businesses.

All On provides debt and equity funding, as well as non-financial support, to Nigerian energy companies that align with its mission of closing Nigeria’s access-to-energy gap through renewable energy solutions.

Koolboks is a climate-tech company that provides solar-powered, IoT-enabled refrigeration solutions, primarily across Africa. Their product line includes solar freezers and chillers designed to operate for several days without sunlight, making them ideal for regions with unreliable electricity.

The company’s business model focuses on making cooling both accessible and affordable. Through their Pay-As-You-Go (PAYGO) financing system, customers can pay in manageable weekly or monthly installments. Koolboks also runs a “Scrap4New” program, which refurbishes discarded freezers into solar-powered units, an initiative aimed at reducing electronic waste.