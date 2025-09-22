Access Bank launches Womenpreneur Pitch-a-Ton 2025 program

FROM LEFT: Nene Kunle-Ogunlusi, Group Head, Women Banking; Chozoba Iheme, Group Head, Product and Segment; and Ifeoluwa Oyeyipo, all of Access Bank PLC, during a session to announce the launch of Womenprenuer Pitch-a-ton Season 7, in Lagos.

COMFORT EKELEME, Business Editor

Access Bank has announced the launch of its Womenpreneur Pitch-a-Ton 2025 programme, empowering female entrepreneurs across Africa with essential skills, knowledge, and resources to drive business growth and self-sufficiency.

The bank said applications for the program commenced on Friday, September 19, 2025, and will close on Friday, October 3, 2025.

Speaking at the press conference in Lagos, Group Head, Women Banking, Nene Kunle-Ogunlusi, said the Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton has empowered hundreds of women with business training, mentorship, and access to funding since its launch in 2019.

“This year, the program is back and better, offering women entrepreneurs the opportunity to scale their businesses, gain visibility, and connect with like-minded trailblazers across the continent,” she said.

“The 2025 edition promises a rich and rewarding experience for women in business.

“Selected participants will undergo an intensive Mini-MBA program designed in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), equipping them with the knowledge and tools required to grow sustainable businesses.

“In addition, participants stand a chance to access significant financial support, with over N17.5 million to be awarded in grants to the most outstanding businesses.

“The program also ensures that the impact goes beyond the winners, as other finalists will enjoy consolation benefits and other business support services to help strengthen their brands and operations” she said.

Reiterating Nene’s comments, Oyeyipo Ifeoluwa, Project Manager, Womenprenuer Pitch-a-ton said “We have trained 878 women and awarded grants of up to $175,000.00 since the launch of Womenprenuer pitch-a-ton since 2019.

“The programme is not just about competition; it is a holistic journey designed to transform women-led businesses and contribute to Africa’s economic development.

“The program is open to women entrepreneurs whose businesses are registered, have been existing for more than 1 year and own at least 50per cent shareholding in their business,” Oyeyipo concluded.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2