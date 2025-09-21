Respect rule of law in Rivers, CSO tells 3 tiers of govt

.As Fubara sues for peace, prayers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt with agency reports

The Recover Nigeria Project, a civil society organisation, has advised the three-tiers of government in Rivers to respect the rule of law for an enduring peace to reign in the state.

The group said that keeping to the rule of law would help to avert future political impasse that led to the declaration of emergency rule in the state from March 18 to Sept. 18.

The group’s convener and rights crusader, Mr Osita Obi, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Sunday.

Obi said: “It is a welcome development for Gov. Siminallayi Fubara and his team and Mr Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly to be back to office as democratically elected officials.

“My advise to the three arms of government in the state is to respect the rule of law now that the six-month suspension for the executive and legislature is over.

“This will ensure security of lives and property in the state, peace and rapid development.

“Every department of government must work within the ambit of the law in order to demonstrate respect for one another.”

According to him, a situation where elephants and lions continue to fight, the grass will continue to suffer.

Obi argued that the suspension of the Rivers executive and legislative arms of government should not have happened, given that the governor and legislators were democratically elected.

He said that the impasse ought to have been resolved politically, since the country practices democracy and not military or any other form of government.

“When things go wrong in a democracy, they are resolved using democratic means and not to quickly declare a state of emergency, which is detrimental to democracy.

The rights activist further said that there was a need to give peace a chance by the political leaders, to enable the people to enjoy the dividend of democracy.

He opined that the emergency rule could have been averted, if the three-tiers of government adhered strictly to the rule of law.

“What happened in Rivers was that the three arms of government were compromised, resulting in a state of emergency.

“However, democratic tenets should have been followed to resolve the impasse because we are in a democracy and not jungle rule,” Obi said.

NAN recalls that Tinubu had during the proclamation of the emergency rule declared that there was a total paralysis of governance in the state, brought about by the governor and lawmakers being unable to work together.

Tinubu frowned that critical economic assets of the state, including oil pipelines, were being vandalised.

“The State House of Assembly was crisis-ridden, such that the members were divided into two groups.

“Four members worked with the governor, while 27 other members opposed the governor,” the president said.

In a state-wide broadcast on resumption of office after the emergency rule on Friday, Fubara said, “in the course of the six-month period, President Bola Tinubu graciously brokered the peace process with all the parties successfully.

“Our leader, His Excellency, Nyesome Ezenwo Wike, all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and I, as your governor, have all accepted to bury the hatchet and embrace peace and reconciliation in the best interest of our dear Rivers State

Sir Siminalayi Fubara is seeking spiritual support following his return to office as Governor of Rivers State from a six months suspension after the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu ended midnight of Wednesday September 17, 2025.

Fubara was expected to resume duty on Thursday after President Tinubu lifted his suspension alongside his deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu and members of the State Assembly led by Speaker, Martin Amaehwule, but the Governor instead, returned back to the state on Friday with thousands of enthusiastic Rivers people who thronged the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa to welcome him.

The Governor while addressing the people at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Friday thanked Rivers people for their organic support and love, which he described as humbling and a symbol of the bond between the people and his administration.

Governor Fubara who spoke during his first public outing since resumption of duties on Sunday at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, in his Opobo hometown, Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, while attending a thanksgiving service called on the church and people of the state to remain steadfast in prayers as he begins afresh the journey of governance.

He said prayers and intercessions have been the pillar of his strength and will remain critical as he works to fulfill his mandate to the people.

The Governor explained that his mission to the service, which was the church’s “2025 Harvest of Divine Possibilities” thanksgiving, doubled as a personal moment of gratitude, noting that it was a quiet visit to return thanks to God for His faithfulness toward his family, Rivers State, and Nigeria at large.

He said, “I am here together with my wife this first Sunday after the suspension of the state of emergency. We cannot thank God enough as a family.

Our being here is private; we came simply to worship in our home church. When my story ends, this church will lead me to my next journey.

So, it is important that I come here to say thank you quietly before the Almighty God for what He has done, what He is doing, and what He will continue to do, not just for me and my family, but for this State and Nigeria,” he said.

Governor Fubara thanked the people of Opobo for years of fasting and intercession on his behalf, stressing that their prayers had been answered.

He likened prayers to deposits in a bank, whose dividends manifest in due season.

The Governor further underscored the importance of peace in fostering unity and development, aligning his remarks with the commemoration of the International Day of Peace.

“The greatest gift anyone can wish for is peace. Peace in the home prevents sickness and worry. Peace in the community attracts development. Peace within yourself promotes good health.

Truly, peace is the most important thing. I urge everyone to hold peace dear as a symbol of unity and a foundation for the progress of our dear state,” he added.

Governor Fubara reaffirmed his rededication to the service of Rivers people, urging continued prayers and support for his administration as it charts a renewed course of leadership.

The church service featured special prayers led by Venerable Emmanuel Nwuju, Vicar of St. Paul’s Anglican Church, for the First Family, the success of the administration, and the peace and prosperity of Rivers State and Nigeria.

Governor Fubara was accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Dr. Edison Ehie, the Chairman of Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Council, Barrister James James; his Vice, Mrs. Gladys Daniel Legg-Jack and other stakeholders.