Nigeria’s Energy and Legal Leaders to Convene for Strategic Dialogue at L.E.I.C.A. 2025

In a decisive moment for Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power industries, the Lawyers in Energy International Conference (L.E.I.C.A.) 2025 will bring together the nation’s most influential voices in law, governance, and business for a high-level dialogue on the future of the sector.

The conference, scheduled for October 22, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club, Lagos, will run under the theme: “Law, Risk and Reform: Shaping Nigeria’s Energy Sector for Sustainable Prosperity.” Unlike traditional forums, L.E.I.C.A. 2025 is designed to move beyond speeches and presentations—drilling down into practical strategies, risk frameworks, and actionable insights needed to navigate one of the world’s most complex energy markets.

“Nigeria’s energy sector sits at the crossroads of reform and regulation. L.E.I.C.A. 2025 will serve as a platform where policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders can align on frameworks that not only attract capital but also guarantee transparency, compliance, and long-term stability for the sector. Our task is to turn policy into practice,” said Dolapo Kukoyi, Chairperson, Local Organizing Committee for LEICA 2025.

From Ministers and Regulators to CEOs, senior lawyers, financiers, insurers, and policy strategists, participants will engage with urgent questions that define the future of the industry. They will examine how ongoing reforms are influencing investment flows, whether governance and compliance standards can rise to meet global ESG demands, and what risk management models are required to safeguard capital and operations in today’s volatile energy economy.

“At a time when investors are weighing risk against opportunity, L.E.I.C.A. 2025 will bring the clarity and confidence they need. By uniting legal minds, financial institutions, and energy operators, the conference is designed to highlight where real value lies and how reforms can translate into bankable projects for the sector’s growth and sustainability,” Kukoyi said.

Since its inception, L.E.I.C.A. has served as a trusted convening point for the legal and energy communities, bridging the gap between policy aspirations and commercial realities. The 2025 edition will sharpen its focus on the critical intersections of regulation, governance, financing, dispute resolution, and economic growth—factors that will determine whether Nigeria can truly unlock the potential of its vast energy resources.

At a time when the global energy transition is accelerating and Nigeria’s own reforms are reshaping the investment landscape, the conversations at L.E.I.C.A. 2025 will be more than timely—they will be urgent, influential, and decisive for the nation’s economic trajectory in the next decade.