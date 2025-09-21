Nigeria leads African countries to sign petroleum regulatory charter

…AFRIPERF Charter to promote investments, harmonisation of petroleum regulations

Nigeria has once again demonstrated leadership in Africa’s oil and gas sector by spearheading the signing of a charter to birth the African Petroleum Regulators Forum (AFRIPERF).

The landmark signing ceremony, chaired by the Commission Chief Executive (CCE) Of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, took place on Thursday, September 18, 2025, on the sidelines of the 31st edition of the Africa Oil Week (AOW) in Accra, Ghana.

The event was gracefully attended by regulators from 16 African countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, Gambia, Madagascar, Sudan, Guinea and Togo.

Others in attendance were: Kenya, Mauritania, Benin, Mozambique, Angola, Namibia, South Africa, Morocco.

The Chairman of Nigeria’s Senate Committee on Upstream, Senator Etang Williams, was also present as an observer .

At the ceremony, regulators from eight African countries formally endorsed the AFRIPERF Charter, while seven others present expressed support with a pledge to join at a future date after consultations.

Those who signed the charter include: Nigeria, Ghana, Somalia, Gambia, Madagascar, Sudan, Guinea and Togo.

This historic milestone is the climax of the proposal first introduced by Engineer Komolafe last year when he championed the creation of AFRIPERF to strengthen petroleum governance across Africa.

The Forum held its inaugural meeting in July 2024, followed by a second gathering in November 2024, setting the stage for Thursday’s breakthrough.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Engineer Komolafe who doubles as the interim chairman of the forum, described the landmark 4th AFRIPERF

Meeting and Charter Signing Ceremony as a decisive step towards building a harmonised and sustainable petroleum industry in Africa.

The CCE said as the world navigates complex transitions toward cleaner, more sustainable energy systems, Africa must ensure that its vast hydrocarbon resources are managed with innovation, responsibility and foresight.

He said, “From our initial announcement at the 8th SAIPEC, to our inauguration during the NOG 2024 event and the careful drafting of the AFRIPERF Charter, each milestone has brought us closer to this historic day.

“By activating our Executive Committee, Technical Committee and Secretariat, we are establishing the functional pillars that will drive AFRIPERF forward, ensuring that our shared vision is translated into measurable results with defined timelines and accountability.”

The Executive Committee will serve as the principal oversight body guiding the implementation of AFRIPERF’s objectives, while its membership is for heads of Africa’s oil and gas regulatory bodies/agencies.

The Technical Committee will be activated as needed based on thematic or sectoral priorities arising from the Executive Committee or broader membership while its membership will be drawn from subject matter experts from member countries and partners to handle matters regarding specific regulatory areas and industry issues.

The secretariat committee will comprise member countries and nominations will be called for and presented to the executive committee for ratification.

“AFRIPERF provides regulators with the mechanism to harmonise our policies, address shared challenges and ensure that our perspectives are not only heard but respected on the global stage,” the interim chairman added.

The CCE commended the regulators and stakeholders for their technical contributions to the evolution of AFRIPERF.

“I strongly recommend that we consider forging a strong partnership with Africa Oil Week

(AOW) by aligning the AFRIPERF Annual General Meeting (AGM) with the dates and venue of AOW, as this will help boost attendance and engagement,” the interim chairman added.

The AFRIPERF Charter defines both the mission and vision of the Forum. Its mission is “to enhance cooperation and collaboration among African petroleum regulators, to ensure a safe, efficient, rewarding, equitable, and sustainable petroleum industry.”

The Forum is also designed with the bold vision “to be the premier platform for African petroleum regulators to share knowledge, best practices, and expertise, in order to attain regional excellence in petroleum regulation.”

The purpose and principles of the forum, which is expected to be a game-changer, has clearly defined terms that will transform the continent’s oil and gas industry.

Based on Chapter II, Article 3, the purpose of the Forum is to “Foster collaboration, cooperation and coordination among Member Regulators; Promote harmonization of petroleum regulations and standards to enhance effective sector governance, uphold safety protocols and safeguard environmental protection.

“Enhance regulatory capacity and capability through training, capacity building and experience sharing; and Facilitate dialogue with industry stakeholders and international organizations.”

The forum also seeks to address regional petroleum regulatory challenges and leverage opportunities; facilitate knowledge sharing, technology transfer and disseminate international best practices among Member Regulators.”

In addition to these provisions, the Forum is designed to protect members’ interests at international levels, leveraging their collective strengths.

It seeks to drive and promote investments in Africa’s petroleum activities, foster an environment of transparency and sound regulation and advance ethical practices in the exploitation of petroleum while also promoting opportunities in the petroleum sector, such as digitalisation, renewable integration, and emission reduction.

Following the signing, AFRIPERF will call for the nominations for election of the Chairperson of AFRIPERF in accordance with Article 12 and also call for nominations of a Representative from each member Regulator in line with Article 10 and the designation of AFRIPERF Headquarters in line with Article 25.