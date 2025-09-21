Int’l Peace Day: Rotary Club inaugurates ‘Peace Monument’ in Rivers

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

As part of activities to celebrate the 2025 International Day of Peace, the Rivers State chapter of the Rotary Action Group For Peace, RAGFP, in collaboration with 29 Rotary Clubs in the State, on Saturday inaugurated a ‘Peace Monument’ at the UTC Junction along Azikiwe Road, Port Harcourt.

The Peace Monument, according to RAGFP aims to promote peace and unity in the state with emphasis on the importance of collective action in achieving a peaceful society.

Inaugurating the Peace Monument, the King of Woji and Evo Kingdom in Obio-Akpor local government area, Rivers State, His Majesty, Eze Leslie Eke (Eze Gbakagbaka), commended the RAGFP for identifying with and promoting peace in Rivers State with the initiative.

King described the monument as symbolic as it coincided with the return of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the State Assembly from a six-month suspension, following the expiration of the emergency rule declared in the state by President Bola Tinubu as a result of the political crisis that plagued the state.

On her part, Mrs. Ijeoma Okoro, a Trustee member of Rotary Foundation, hailed the Rivers State chapter of Rotary Action Group for Peace for the gesture.

Okoro said the initiative demonstrates what Rotary International holds Dear to the heart, which is peace building, conflict prevention and resolution.

According to her, Rotary in all her projects prioritises peaceful coexistence among the people.

“So, peace is at the centre of everything we do. Peace is that round thing you see that propels the wheel of Rotary.”

She used the opportunity to thank President Tinubu for restoring democratic governance to Rivers State and congratulated Governor Siminalayi Fubara on his return to office.

Earlier in her address, the Coordinator of RAGFP in Rivers State, Past Assistant Governor, Ibimina Daminabo Amachree, emphasized the significance of the Peace Monument, which she said is inline with the organisation’s vision of being at the forefront of building a sustainable, peaceful world.

Amachree who reaffirmed the commitment of Rotary Club in peace building and fostering peaceful coexistence among the people, urged stakeholders to take immediate action to address the rising crime rates and security challenges in the state and the region.

She stated that 2025 International Day of Peace, with theme, “Act Now for a Peaceful World,” resonated with the current realities in Rivers State and Nigeria, highlighting the need for urgent action, while highlighting issues such as cultism, gang-related violence, oil theft, and insecurity along waterways.

She said, “Today, our state, once celebrated as the Treasure Base of the Nation, is facing increasing pressures to it’s peace and security.

Political tensions have deepened, with rivalries sometimes spilling into the streets.

Cultism, gang-related violence, and youth restiveness continue to claim lives in our communities.

Oil theft and illegal bunkering not only damage our economy but also fuel criminality and environmental devastation.

“The proliferation of small arms in the Niger Delta makes disputes deadlier, while rising unemployment, especially among the youths, leaves many vulnerable to recruitment into violent groups.

“We cannot ignore the insecurity along our waterways, where piracy and militancy disrupt livelihoods and instil fear in coastal communities.

Nor can we turn a blind eye to the increasing cases of drug abuse among young people, which fuels violent behaviour and erodes the fabric of families.”

Amachree further stressed that achieving peace requires a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, saying; “These realities remind us of one truth: peace cannot be left to government or security agencies alone.

Peace is everyone’s responsibility.

“So, as we mark this year’s International Day of Peace, we appeal to the government, all stakeholders, civil society, traditional institutions, faith leaders, youth bodies, women groups and the media to act now.

“We are united in this mission to make peace not just an aspiration, but a lived reality for every Rivers person. We ask you to partner with us in amplifying messages of tolerance, coexistence, and hope.

“The cost of inaction is too high. Peace delayed is peace denied. Let Rivers State rise above it’s challenges. Let us replace violence with dialogue, fear with trust, and division with unity.

“Together, we can transform our state into a model of peace and prosperity in the Niger Delta and beyond. Act now for a peaceful Rivers State,” Amachree posited.

