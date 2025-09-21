23.6 C
Gunmen assassinate Catholic Priest in Eha-Ndiagu, Enugu

by Peter Anayo

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

 

A Catholic priest, Rev. Father Mathew Eya, has been shot dead by gunmen in Eha-Ndiagu, a community in Enugu State’s Nsukka Local Government Area.

Father Eya, who served as the parish priest of St. Charles Catholic Church and was a native of Ugbaike in Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, was returning from Enugu when the attack occurred on Friday evening.

According to sources, two assailants on a motorcycle intercepted his vehicle near an uncompleted Type C hospital.

They reportedly shot at his tyres to force the car to a stop before firing multiple shots at him at close range.

While some have speculated that the attack was a botched kidnapping, one source believed it was an assassination, noting that Father Eya was alone in the car and was not abducted.

The Police and the church have yet to comment on the incident.

 

