CJN to swear in 57 new SANs

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will on Monday, September 29, 2025, swear in 57 newly appointed Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SAN at the Main Courtroom of the Supreme Court in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Information and Public Relations of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande, on Sunday, the swearing-in ceremony is part of activities marking the formal commencement of the 2025/2026 legal year of the apex court.

The CJN will deliver an address that will highlight the performance of the Supreme Court in the 2024/2025 legal year and provide an overview of developments across the Nigerian judiciary.

“In line with long-standing tradition, the CJN will deliver a State of the Judiciary address with a view to highlighting the state of the Supreme Court in particular, and the Nigerian Judiciary in general, in the 2024/2025 legal year,” the statement noted.

Those expected to speak include the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Chairman of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, and the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA.

Their interventions are expected to focus on pressing issues affecting the administration of justice and the reforms required to strengthen the sector.

The statement further recalled that the Supreme Court commenced its annual vacation on Monday, July 21, 2025, after what was described as a “remarkably successful” 2024/2025 legal year.

The court announced that all programmes marking the commencement of the new legal year will begin at 10:00am on Monday.

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, LPPC had on July 24, 2025, released the list of 57 lawyers approved for elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria. Of this number, 56 are practising advocates, while the 57th is an academic.