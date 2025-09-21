Anambra 2025 : LP guber candidate in Anambra inaugurates Joint recovery agenda to restore Anambra’s pride, glory

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Chief Dr George Moghalu, Labour Party Governorship Candidate in the November 8 Anambra election, has inaugurated the George Moghalu Volunteers to restore the lost pride and glory of the state.

Speaking during the inauguration at Anaedo Hall, Nnewi, Moghalu described the group as the vanguard of a new movement to recover and rebuild Anambra.

He expressed gratitude to the volunteers for standing firm with the vision, while specially thanking State Coordinator, Dr. Wilcox, for his tireless leadership and organizational drive.

He said the Coordinator’s role has been instrumental in galvanizing the grassroots and giving practical expression to the ideals of the movement.

“This project is not about seeking people who will work for me but about raising true partners who will work with me to restore Anambra’s pride of place.

“The Recovery Agenda is a call to service, unity and collective sacrifice for the future of the state,” he stated

The LP flagbearer urged Ndi Anambra, especially the youths, women and men across communities to enlist in the movement by registering through his campaign website, georgemoghalu.com.ng/get-involved.

He assured that with sincerity of purpose and the determination of the people, Anambra will rise again as a beacon of commerce, progress and hope in Igboland and Nigeria.

The hall was filled with enthusiastic supporters, stakeholders and community leaders who pledged their commitment to the Recovery Agenda.

