500 Women get empowerment in Enugu courtesy of RHI ,Tony Elumelu Foundation

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Five hundred women in Enugu State have received small business recapitalisation grants under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Women Economic Empowerment Programme, launched in partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

The event, held at the International Conference Centre, marked the Enugu flag-off of a nationwide programme designed to support 18,500 women across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory with business grants.

In her address, the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, represented by the wife of the Governor of Enugu State, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, explained that the initiative was conceived to strengthen women entrepreneurs and traders who shoulder the daily responsibility of providing for their families and communities.

She noted that the support was not a loan but a grant, describing it as “a seed of renewed hope to help women recapitalise their businesses and expand their capacity to support their households and communities.”

Senator Tinubu further commended the Tony Elumelu Foundation for donating one billion naira to the programme, which has made it possible for women in every state to access the grants.

She stressed that empowering women is one of the most effective ways to build stronger households, healthier communities, and a more prosperous nation, adding that “when you empower a woman, you empower an entire society.”

Also speaking at the event, the First Lady of Enugu State and RHI State Coordinator, Mrs. Nkechinyere Mbah, encouraged the beneficiaries to utilise the funds wisely to grow their businesses and contribute to their families’ well-being.

She commended Senator Oluremi Tinubu for her vision and generosity, describing her as a leader with a true heart for people and a passion for uplifting women across the country.

The event was graced by notable dignitaries, including the wife of the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mrs. Chinyere Ugwu; the Commissioner for Children, Gender and Social Development, Hon. Mrs. Ngozi Enih; the Senior Special Assistant to the wife of the Governor on Special Duties, Barr. Mrs. Chidimma Egeonu; the Special Assistant to the Governor on Mobilisation, Hon. Mrs. Ifeoma Onoh, the ALGON Chairperson, Mrs. Rita Edeh, as well as all the Chairpersons of the Local Government Areas in Enugu State.

