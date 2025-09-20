United Kingdom of Atlantis sends security notification to Nigerian President, proposing Task Force

A self-described “Decentralized Sovereign Kingdom” known as the “United Kingdom of Atlantis” (UKA) has sent a formal “Security Notification” to the Nigerian government, sparking curiosity and concern among officials. The letter, addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu via his Security Advisor, is dated September 15, 2025, and bears multiple official-looking stamps indicating its receipt by various government offices, including the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the Chief of Naval Staff Secretariat.

The letter, signed by Dr. Mike E. Kelechi, identified as the “Executive Prime Minister, UKA Decentralized Government,” makes sweeping claims about the organization’s legal and international standing. It states that the UKA is a “Sovereign Kingdom, acknowledged by the First Republic Registrar Foundation (FRRF)” and is “listed as part of the Moorish Empire.”

The document further asserts a litany of impressive, if unverified, credentials, stating: “We are Members, International Court of Justice (ICC), Certificate No:28526847-006. We are a Member, United Nations (UN) under Moorish Empire, UN Charter Seat No:215/93. We’re Member of, International Police Commission (IPC): which is a MEMBER UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL NO:122023 DA 05222020 UN Consultative UN-ECOSOC(A-1 ROSTER) etc.”

The core of the message is a proposal to introduce a new security force. The letter explains: “This is to notify your Authority’s and the Government of Nigeria, on the presence & functions of UKA SPECIAL TASK FORCE & UKA SPECIAL RESCUE SQUAD, which was set up by My Authority to protect UKA’s Name, Asset’s & Personalities.”

The head of this new task force is identified as IRUKAEZE OREGBU, described as “a retired Senior Police Officer.” The letter explicitly outlines the group’s mandate: “They are saddled with the duty of Protecting UKA good name, ensuring effective flushing out of bad eggs among us, protecting our personal & guide our assets.”

One of the most striking parts of the letter is the direct request for cooperation with the Nigerian government. It concludes with a call for partnership, stating: “Its our sincere expectations that you’ll give us your usual hand of fellowship. Our Men of the force are directed to bear arms, for the defense and protection of the same while we last.”

The letter also lists several of the UKA’s “assets,” including the “Atlantian Crown (ATC), E-Currency of UKA” and the “United K of Atlantis Limited (UK) Certificate No:15701943.” The document is carbon copied to a wide range of top Nigerian officials, including the heads of the military, police, state security, and the EFCC, underscoring the sender’s desire to be recognized at the highest levels of government.

The lack of any public comment from Nigerian authorities on this highly unusual letter leaves its true purpose and the government’s response unknown.

