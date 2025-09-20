Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke nab suspected notorious terrorist in Taraba

CHIDIMMA UCHEGBU, Abuja

Troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke have arrested a suspected notorious terrorist following credible and actionable intelligence.

In a statement signed on Friday by the Acting Assistant Director, 6 Brigade Army Public Relations, Lt. Umar Muhammad in Taraba, said, acting swiftly on the intelligence report, the vigilant troops tracked and intercepted at Takum Junction, Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, where Saawuaan Wuaiyolna, 35-year-old, was apprehended with a motorcycle.

According to the statement, preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect hails from the Ateryange community in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State and is a high-profile member of the notorious bandits’ gang led by the wanted criminal, Akiki Utivi, popularly known as “Full Fire.”

Findings further indicate that the suspect infiltrated Wukari to monitor troop activities with the intent of facilitating coordinated attacks on innocent citizens.

The arrest statement marks a major setback for the criminal gang and underscores the resolve of troops under Operation LAFIYA NAKOWA to deny terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements freedom of action in Taraba State and beyond.

The Commander 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa while commending the troops for their gallantry, reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring peace and security across the Brigade’s Area of Responsibility.

He urged residents to continue supporting the security forces by providing timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations.

