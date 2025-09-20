She was a committed, humble public servant,” Wike mourns Mrs. Adayilo, first female Head of Service

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Mrs. Grace Adayilo, the first female Head of Service of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Speaking at her funeral service held at the Christian Ecumenical Centre in Abuja, Wike described her death as painful, especially given her dedication and commitment to her work.

Wike recalled his first meeting with Mrs. Adayilo during her inauguration as Permanent Secretary of Agriculture and later as Head of Service. He praised her for being a committed, humble, and loyal public servant who worked tirelessly without excuses. He noted that she was a stickler for discipline and ensured that tasks were executed promptly.

“I met her during the inauguration, and then she was made permanent secretary of agriculture.

I started relating with her. When the first set of civil servants retired, Mr. Athen, I called him.

“You have been here for years. Who can you recommend to me to work with me as the head of Service? Do not be biased.

If you want me to succeed the way you have worked with me, can you recommend somebody who is very, very committed?

Somebody who is humble? Somebody who would be loyal to the job? One of these days, he came, said he had found somebody”.

“I said, who is that? He said, one lady. I said, oh my God, can she work to my level? You know how I take my work, I don’t want the woman to come and say, oh, look, I’m tired. Oh, I’m taking care of my children.

I don’t want excuses. I want somebody who will work at the same pace. He said, look, yes, she’s a woman, but yes, she’s not a woman”.

“And behold, very, very strong. Very, very humble. And very loyal.

No excuses. Even if I’m away, I’ll tell my orderly call the head of service, tell her I want this to be done. It will not take 15 or 20 minutes. That has been executed. I will say to the head of Service why has this not been done? She said, sir, give me a few hours. It will be done”.

The Minister also commended Mrs. Adayilo for being a good mother to her children and a great mobilizer who felt deeply for her people.

He expressed sadness that her passing came without warning, but acknowledged that God’s ways are inscrutable.

She did not joke about payment of salaries and other entitlements. She was a good mother.

I also didn’t know one part of her until later. Yes, civil servant, but also a politician. A great mobiliser.I won’t tell you which part she was mobilising for.

But a great mobiliser. She felt so much for her people”.

And that’s what it’s supposed to be. If there was any hint, if there was any inclination that she was sick, obviously, we would have done what we should do. But God knows better.

He knows why it happened the way it happened. Her children, no job. She was everything for them, for the family. If you are watching the programmes on television, you can see how she relates.

How she related with people. Big, small, and whatever. Smiles every time, her face. What does it tell us? What does it teach us?

Every opportunity you have, serve in the glory of God”.

On behalf of the FCT administration and the President, Wike extended condolences to Mrs. Adayilo’s family, children, and extended family. He announced that the President has directed that her four children be given automatic employment to support their family, given the loss of their breadwinner.

“And to let you know that we want to identify with you. Mr. President has directed me to give the four children automatic employment.

Because Mr. President understands that now that there is no bread winner for them to survive.

I hear the daughter is doing her youth service in Port Harcourt. Don’t worry, the local Port Harcourt will follow you. So, I thank the church

“I thank the choir, I thank each and every one of you that have come here today to pray. Father, I say, may God accept her and may her soul rest in the bosom of the Lord”.

Wike urged those present to learn from Mrs. Adayilo’s life, emphasizing the importance of serving with purpose and utilizing every opportunity to contribute positively.

He concluded by praying for her soul to rest in peace and for her family to find comfort in the midst of their loss

“Don’t say tomorrow is there. There may not be another tomorrow. Whether you’re a pastor, whether you’re a chorister, whether you’re a politician, whether you’re a civil servant, once you have the opportunity to contribute, utilise it that time”.

“Whatever you have to preach, preach it to the hearing of the people.

Tomorrow may not be there. On behalf of Federal Capital Territory administration, on behalf of Mr. President, I want to say, sorry, send our condolences to your families, to the children and extended family”.