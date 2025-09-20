Sanwo-Olu, Obasa celebrate Oluremi Tinubu at 65

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has extended his warm wishes to Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, as she marks her 65th birthday on Sunday.

He described Senator Tinubu as a compassionate and strong-willed individual who has been a pillar of support to President Bola Tinubu through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which has impacted millions of Nigerians positively.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, said Lagos is proud to celebrate Senator Tinubu at 65 following her dedicated service to the State as First Lady and member of the Senate for 12 years.

He said Nigeria’s First Lady’s selfless dedication to public service has continued to shine since President Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, noting that she has used her office to impact the lives of many Nigerians, especially women.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who praised the First Lady for her tireless efforts in addressing the needs of women and children through various empowerment programmes and projects, said the Renewed Hope Initiative, which she championed, has provided relief and support to families across the country.

He said: “On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the government and the entire people of Lagos State, I heartily congratulate Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady and the wife of our leader and President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of her 65th birthday.

“Senator Oluremi Tinubu is a great ambassador of our dear State. She has served the State passionately as First Lady for eight years and as a member of the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly for three consecutive terms without any blemish.

“We are proud of her achievements in both private and public offices. Her contributions to the development of both Lagos and Nigeria are commendable. We celebrate Senator Oluremi Tinubu today and always for her kindness, advocacy for social justice, and philanthropic endeavours.

“As our Amazon, Senator Oluremi Tinubu turns 65, I pray for God’s continued guidance and good health for her. God will give her more strength and grace to render more service to humanity and our dear country, Nigeria.”

Also, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has congratulated Nigeria’s First Lady, noting she has given so much to the betterment of humanity and Nigeria through her boundless philanthropy and political stewardship.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Dave Agboola, Obasa acknowledged Mrs. Tinubu’s selfless and generous services and sacrifices since her reign as the First Lady of Lagos State, during which her life-changing initiatives impacted many lives, especially the youth, women, and vulnerable people.

He also commended her robust stewardship as a three-term Senator, and now as the First Lady of Nigeria.

The Speaker described Mrs Tinubu as “a pivotal force, inestimable cheerleader, and foremost partner of our beloved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in his mission to enthrone a more prosperous and progressive Nigeria through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Obasa stated that Sen. Tinubu is making life better for many Nigerians through the Renewed Hope Initiative, which aims to lift individuals out of poverty through education, empowerment, and compassionate support.

Describing the Renewed Hope Initiative as ‘significantly impactful’, Obasa noted, “Her work is not just about policies; it’s about touching lives and bringing about real, tangible change in our society. Her commitment to the welfare of the Nigerian people is unparalleled.”

He added that the Renewed Hope Initiative has transcended its local beginnings, blossoming into a nationwide movement that addresses pressing issues and instills a renewed sense of hope.

“As we celebrate Sen. Oluremi Tinubu’s contributions to nation-building, we look forward to the future she is helping to create – one marked by progress, prosperity, and unity.

“History will be kind to her for her steadfast dedication and unparalleled passion for the welfare of the Nigerian people, and for the empathy, grace, and resilience with which she does them,” Obasa stated.

