Renowned Writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie warns against AI, says its reshaping human behaviour

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Award-winning novelist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has warned that social media and artificial intelligence are harmful systems that are reshaping human behaviour and the ability to concentrate.

Adichie, who spoke on the impact of digital culture, said that books deepen focus and expand thought, while digital platforms do the opposite.

She said, “The thing social media can never do for us is what literature does for us… It’s actually quite bad for our brains.

It’s rewiring our brains and compressing our ability to focus. Literature does the opposite.”

The author condemned society’s uncritical acceptance of technology, especially social media and AI, insisting that such innovations must be subjected to scrutiny rather than blind acceptance.

She added, “There is a kind of unquestioning acceptance of social technologies that surprises me. We should question more, social media, AI.

“The few people deciding how our future as human beings should be is troubling.

This is the time to question AI, because we haven’t even reached a global consensus on what it is supposed to do.”

She decried the declining number of people who truly value literature and called for renewed efforts to preserve reading culture in the face of mounting digital distractions.

Adichie, while acknowledging the vast potential of Artificial Intelligence, however, cautioned that without careful management, the dangers accrued to it could lead to disastrous consequences.

