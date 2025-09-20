Relief for retirees as Bayelsa pays ₦12bn backlog of LG Pensions, gratuities

…As gov. Diri is honoured as best governor on local government reforms

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government has cleared the outstanding ₦12 billion arrears of pensions, gratuities, and death benefits owed to retired workers across the state’s eight local government areas (LGAs).

The milestone was celebrated at a special programme held at the banquet hall of the government house, Yenagoa, themed “Promoting Local Government Workers’ Welfare: The Bayelsa Model.”

At the event, Governor Douye Diri was honoured with the award of “Best governor on local government area reforms in Nigeria” by the national leadership of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and the Medical and Health Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MHWUN).

The award was presented by NULGE national president, Comrade Aliyu Haruna Kankara, and MHWUN president, Dr. Kabiru Ado Sani Minijibiri.

Comrade Kankara said Governor Diri’s achievements include transforming the local government system in the state through the introduction of fiscal policy reforms that repositioned the third tier of government for better service delivery, staff welfare, regular promotions and financial benefits.

The NULGE president said implementation of N80,000 minimum wage for council workers and an additional 25 and 30 per cent salary increase as well as the government’s support to councils in the payment of primary school teachers’ salaries, were some of the heartwarming testimonies of the union members.

He described as unprecedented the governor’s timely payment of pensions and gratuities to local government retirees, saying Bayelsa was the first state in the country to pay retirement entitlements immediately after service.

He said: “The Governor of Bayelsa State has excelled where many other state governors have failed in human capital development by prioritising the welfare of workers in the state, particularly those at the grassroots level.

“From available information, Governor Diri’s administration has paid over N20 billion as arrears of gratuity to retired workers in Bayelsa State since he was sworn in in 2020.”

National President of the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Dr. Kabir Sani, also appreciated the governor for improving the lives of local government workers in the state, including those from his union.

Governor Douye Diri, in his remarks, said regular payment of salaries to workers and gratuity to retirees were part of the reasons he was elected and should not be celebrated.

He revealed that he was initially accused of attempting to score cheap political points for doing the right thing in offsetting the backlog of gratuities, which dated back to 2007.

Governor Diri said the challenges he met on assuming office necessitated the reforms, as several of the councils had huge financial deficits and relied on the state government for bailouts.

He said his vision for government at all levels was to secure the livelihood of the people, enhance food availability and generate more revenue.

He restated his directive to council chairmen to embark on farming in areas of comparative advantage in order to boost food supply in the state.

His words: “The moment you retire at 60 or 65 years, you become a senior citizen and you are entitled to your gratuity. In other climes, it is taken for granted. Therefore, we should not celebrate it.

“Initially, some people queried it when I started immediately paying gratuities. They said previous administrations did not pay.

“I reminded such critics that my father was a teacher, a headmaster. If not for the opportunity of a child like me, he would have died without his pensions and gratuity.

“Having that at the back of my mind, one of the priorities I had was to ensure that the backlog of gratuities were cleared.

I recall a particular month we had a windfall in our allocation, I directed the payment of N7 billion for gratuity and pensions.”

He commended his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, for effective supervision of the councils and for ensuring a proper implementation of the reforms.

In a welcome address, the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Chief Thompson Amule, said before the Diri administration, only four councils managed to regularly pay salaries while the others were insolvent and had months of outstanding salary arrears, pensions, gratuity and death benefits.

Amule also stated that workers’ promotion had stagnated for more than five years but that the present administration swiftly introduced fiscal reforms to engender financial security in the system.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, the chairman of Kolokuma/Opokuma council, Mr. Lelei Tariye, said the local government system in the state was working because the government adhered strictly to autonomy for the councils even before the Supreme Court judgment.

Highpoint of the event was the symbolic presentation of N12 billion cheques to over 1000 retirees across the eight local government areas.

He noted that the ongoing Elebele gas turbine project would be completed by December, providing a steady power supply, boosting businesses, and creating opportunities for residents, he also emphasized the need for

a national dialogue to foster an environment where governance truly serves the people.

Reflecting on the journey, Governor Diri said his administration’s reforms transformed local government administration in the state.

He commended Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, for his supervisory role in driving the reforms to success.

Retired staff from all LGAs benefited from the payments. Highlights include, Brass LGA: 196 retirees, ₦218.92m, Ekeremor LGA, 331 retirees, ₦340.20m,Kolokuma/Opokuma LGA: 190 retirees, ₦328.72m,Nembe LGA: 320 retirees, ₦344.76m, Ogbia LGA: 377 retirees, ₦614.63m, Sagbama LGA: 93 retirees, ₦531.70m, Southern Ijaw LGA: 527 retirees, ₦689m, Yenagoa LGA: 378 retirees, ₦550m Those who retired in August also received their gratuity cheques during the ceremony.

The event was graced by the deputy speaker of the Bayelsa state house of assembly, Hon. Michael Ogbere; the Leader of the House, Rt. Hon. Monday Obolo Bubou; Hon. Richard Ibegu; Chief of Staff, Dr. Peter Akpe; Deputy Chiefs of staff, Mr. Irorodamie Eew and Mr. Gowon Toruwouyei; Commissioners; LGA chairmen; NULGE national leaders; and other top government officials.