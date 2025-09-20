25 C
Lagos
September 20, 2025
Nigeria police to NUJ FCT Council, calls for collaboration between media , Nigerian police for Nat'l Security ,Public Trust

by Peter Anayo0186

The Forces Public Relations officer of Nigeria forces, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, welcomed by NUJ FCT Council Chairperson Comrade Grace Ike, during the visit of the Forces Relations office of the Nigeria police to the Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ FCT Council, called for stronger collaboration between the media and the Nigerian police in the interest of National Security and public trust.

 

