NECO : Anambra Chief of Staff urges parents to leverage free education for children’s excellence

..extols overall best NECO candidate

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

The Chief of Staff to Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, has urged parents to leverage the state’s free education policy, encouraging them to support their children in utilizing this golden opportunity to excel academically.

He also charged them to avail their children to study now the state has free education and has invested a whole lot in schools, saying that this is the only state that has pure free education.

Ezeajughi gave the charge in his office at the Light House, Awka while commending Nwachukwu Victor Ikechukwu, the best overall candidate in Nigeria 2024 National Examination Council, NECO who was presented to him by the Chairman of New Auto Spare Parts, Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area.

According to Chief of Staff, “Now we have 22 smart schools in Anambra State, gifted children like this will have the opportunity to be even in these smart schools where we have the computers, white boards, talking boards, even the technology you can think of, to give you that unlimited access to education.

“For the likes of Nwachukwu, get on with it, do your best, be excellent in whatever you are doing, we will encourage you.

“The governor, by next month, will be supporting Ndi Anambra in higher education with a bursary. You can see governor’s passion in supporting education; he is an educationist, he has this passion for education.

The Chief of Staff also stressed the need to celebrate these talented young minds more than any other, stating that Governor Soludo is first-class Governor who likes to celebrate people who has made a difference.

He reiterated that Anambra State is known for excellence, that is AI, adding that everything done by them are also excellent, citing the road infrastructures, the new light house which was a jinx broken after 34 years.

Ezeajughi acknowledged that Anambra State is known for hard work in business and in education, having people who have built on hard work and excellence, people like late Alex Ekwueme, Kenneth Dike and others, reiterated that the governor is building a good foundation for the state.

He said “The governor is creating roads network so that businesses will come in, the ever solution fun city and other numerous achievements, when we do all these under the government of Governor Soludo, it will be handed over to the brilliant ones but if it is handed over to the ones in the bush, nobody will be here again, that is the reason we are supporting your likes so that the mantle of leadership will be handed over to people like you.

The Chief of Staff while commending Ikechukwu, the great achiever, said “I will hand him over to meet the first lady of the state, a role model who has achieved a lot in healthy living initiatives, because she will be in a position to handle it as the governor is now quite busy with campaigns because of the coming election.

“You are a role model for people to emulate, if not how hard you have worked, the midnight candles you have burnt which have earned you this, you will not be celebrated, unlike the other youths who are doing yahoo yahoo, oke-ite, what you have done is quite remarkable” He commended.

Ezeajughi emphasized on the state plans on human capital development, to encourage the likes of Nwachukwu who want to work har,d mentioning the free education from Nursery to Secondary education which everybody in the state can access.

In his remarks, Chief Ofoleh thanked the Chief of staff for the encouragement and his promise to present Ikechukwu to Her Excellency.

He advised the young mind never to lose focus and to also choose wisely, pointing out that two groups of friends would be waiting for him, those that will help him to excel and the ones that will pull him down.

Ikechukwu, while speaking, advised that for anybody aiming to be successful in his examinations should first of all believe in himself first and put God in the picture.

“You have to work hard, you have to make out time to study at night, burn the midnight candles, pay attention in class, ask questions where necessary, do research and look deeper into the subject and topics, basically, work hard”, he posited.

Recall that Chief Ofoleh (Award) has congratulated the winner with the sum of NI00, 000, and has pledged for his continued support by taking it upon himself to ensure that Nwachukwu Victor Ikechukwu is celebrated, lamenting that today’s society celebrates negativity over hard work and excellence.

He has recently hosted the winner at New Auto Spare Parts Nkpor during one of their weekly prayers in the market where he solicited for financial support for the brilliant boy and called on Ndi Anambra and well-meaning individuals to also commend the brilliant student, saying that the encouragement given to such an individual will encourage other youths who see education as a scam.

According to Ofoleh, “What moved me when I spotted this performer’s picture on social media was that he is from Anambra State where I came from but the difference is that he came from Okpo, Ekwulobia in Aguata Local Government Area, while I am from Anaku, Ayamelum LG, so he is not a close relation to me.

“I started making contacts and finally traced him and I was astonished when I heard that nobody, even the government, organizations or the immediate community, has reached out to him, in terms of encouraging him with cash or something good, so I decided to present him to the appropriate authorities because he is worthy to be celebrated.

