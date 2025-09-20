Julius Berger has capacity to handle the Northern Parkway Project – Wike

FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, arriving at the venue of the flag-off of the Northern Parkway, Abuja. With him are the Managing Director, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch and the Regional Manager, Region North and Central, Engr. Oliver Berger, as well as some FCTA officials, last Friday.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Barr Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has again underscored the competence of leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC in handling complicated and seemingly difficult infrastructures, saying that the company has the capacity to do so.

Speaking Friday at the flag-off ceremony of the full scope development of the Northern Parkway (N8/9) from Ring Road II to Ring Road III in the nation’s capital city, the minister said so monstrous is the capacity of Julius Berger that for a project of the nature of the envisaged Northern Parkway, the company does not require around-the-clock supervision to deliver.

In fact, we sort of started this project before the N5 road in Life Camp. However, you are aware that Julius Berger is one of the well-competent and trusted companies that can undertake this kind of mandate, Wike declared.

He continued, their capacity is humongous. So also, their pay is humongous… they can do the work. But they know how to collect the money. But what is important is that a project of this nature requires companies that you don’t need to supervise them every minute, every second, every hour. Julius Berger has made a name for themselves.

The minister expressed his reservations about the 30 months for the Northern Parkway project, saying that he may not be in office in another 30 months.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu has repeatedly said that under the Renewed Hope agenda, Abuja ought to look like other cities in the world so much so that when you go to, when you travel out, you see the road infrastructure.

He further added that the road infrastructure brings out the development of any city, especially the view when one is flying at night, he beholds the beauty of the city because of the road network, and the lighting, when the place is lit up.

“Without road infrastructure, it will be difficult for you to really compare or say that this city is a world-class city. I think under the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr. President, we are changing the narrative to make sure that Abuja competes with other cities of the world. And that is what we are trying to do with companies like Julius Berger championing the course”, Wike declared.

Earlier in his speech, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Engr. Dr. Peer Lubasch, in thanking the FCT Administration for the award of the contract, said the vital infrastructure project aligns with the philosophy and strategic vision of the Abuja Master Plan and that, beyond easing traffic congestion and reducing travel times for commuters, the Northern Parkway when completed, will contribute meaningfully to enhanced security, job creation, and the accelerated development of surrounding districts.

Welcoming all to the event, Lubasch revealed the scope of the project thus: the Northern Parkway is designed as a 10-lane dual carriageway, comprising main and service carriageways, and will stand as a world-class infrastructure that will transform mobility and strengthen inter-district integration across our capital city.

Continuing, he drew the attention of the audience to the fact that Julius Berger had already commenced piling work even before the project flag-off, Lubasch said, the project features some of the most complex and impactful infrastructure elements in the FCT, including a two-span, 40m river bridge, a full-cloverleaf interchange at this junction here, the intersection of Northern Parkway and Ring Road II. As you can see, we have already commenced piling works. Furthermore, the project incorporates state-of-the-art drainage, power supply, lighting, and media ducting systems.

Stressing that the project will be delivered on schedule, the Managing Director recalled that Julius Berger’s commitment to excellence is deeply rooted in its rich history of repeated success. We have consistently delivered projects that meet and exceed international standards – on time, within scope, and with outstanding quality. The successful delivery of this project in a record time of just 30 months is yet another commitment to the enduring values that define our company: professionalism, efficiency, quality and excellence, Lubasch said.

Addressing the FCT minister as Mr. Project, the Managing Director described the day as a celebration of leadership, saying, you have rightly earned the title of “Mr. Project”. And if I may add, Your Excellency, under your watch, we at Julius Berger have learned one vital lesson: when Chief Wike says “I want it delivered”, we know he does not mean tomorrow or next week – he means yesterday!

Serving and former members of the National Assembly, political appointees, Area council Chairmen, Mandate Secretaries, and officials of the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, were among the lot that graced the event.

Apart from the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, top officials of the company, including the Regional Manager, Region Central and North, Engr. Oliver Berger, Engr. Dr. Ismaila Amodu, Engr. Johnny Houchan and Salim Haidar, among several others, witnessed the flag-off ceremony.

