Imo  state Police  Command raids criminal hide outs, arrests 789 criminals 

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

Imo State Police Command, in synergy with sister security agencies and community Vigilantes, has arrested over 700 suspects of various crimes across the state.

Briefing journalists in Owerri, Friday, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Aboki Danjuma, said that the command in collaboration with other security agencies, recorded remarkable achievements in the ongoing fight against crime and criminality across the State.

According to him, ” during this period, the Command arrested a total of 789 criminal suspects for offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, and cultism ”

Also he said, ” suspects of terrorism, child trafficking, murder, stealing, and receiving stolen property, were arrested while a total of 9 kidnapped victims and 7 stolen children were rescued, many of whom have since been reunited with their families.”

The police boss further explained that the operations led to the recovery of 17 firearms including AK 47, pump action guns and locally fabricated guns, 72 7.62mm ammunitions and 673 live cartridges, 9 stolen motorcycles, criminal charms and several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 14 laptops, several phones, large quantities of hard drugs and counterfeit currency.

He said that one of the key breakthroughs was the arrest of terrorists found with arms, ammunition, incriminating materials, and financial records

According to the commissioner, ” Investigations is ongoing to apprehend their sponsors and financiers and drastically reduce their activities.”

The police boss revealed that in joint operations with sister agencies, terrorist camps in Okigwe, Mbaitoli, and Njaba LGAs were dismantled, further crippling their capacity to launch attacks.

He further explained that following the ongoing Joint Security Operations in Njaba and Mbaitoli LGAs targeting criminals’ hideouts, some fleeing terrorists relocated to Agwa, adding that, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, and the Special Intervention Squad, in synergy with other security agencies, stormed Agwa in Oguta LGA.

The Commissioner said on sighting the operatives, the hoodlums engaged them in a fierce gun battle but were overpowered by superior firepower and Sixteen suspects were arrested and two AK-47 rifles, two pump-action guns, 375 rounds of ammunition were recovered

Similarly, he went on, ” on 9th September 2025, a notorious terrorist kingpin, Onye Chukwuebuka Eriiriogu, was arrested at Ogbaku in Mbaitoli LGA. During interrogation, he confessed to multiple violent attacks carried out in collaboration with his gang.”

In addition to counter-terrorism operations, he also said the Command’s Anti-Vice Unit uncovered and dismantled a child trafficking syndicate.

A one-month-old baby, who had been deceitfully declared dead at birth, was rescued and safely reunited with the mother, Precious Ochasi of Ohuba, Ohaji.

The Commissioner said Investigations revealed that her partner, a self-acclaimed pastor, conspired with a nurse identified as Blessing and a trafficking agent Chioma (both currently at large) to sell the baby for ₦900,000, pointing out that four suspects linked to the crime were arrested, while efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing accomplices.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2