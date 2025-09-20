24.2 C
Lagos
September 20, 2025
Trending now

Relief for retirees as Bayelsa pays ₦12bn backlog of LG Pensions, gratuities

She was a committed, humble public servant,” Wike mourns Mrs. Adayilo, first…

NECO : Anambra Chief of Staff urges parents to leverage free education…

River Park Estate residents to get new Certificates of Occupancy(C of O)…

Anambra govt rejects PCL performance index, says ranking relied on an unscientific,…

Imo  state Police  Command raids criminal hide outs, arrests 789 criminals 

United Kingdom of Atlantis sends security notification to Nigerian President, proposing Task…

Fed Polytechnic Ekowe workers dismiss alleged insecurity as an excuse to stall…

Igbo group signals negotiation with notorious bandits’ leader, Garwa

Julius Berger has capacity to handle the Northern Parkway Project – Wike

Champion Newspapers LTD
Latest news

Igbo group signals negotiation with notorious bandits’ leader, Garwa

by Peter Anayo0470

..Asks for release of Nnamdi Kanu in line with equity and justice

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The recent negotiation with a notorious bandit leader in Katsina, Isiya Kwase Garwa, has again re-opened calls for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

We reported last Sunday, fully-armed Garwa attended a peace meeting in Katsina with his members.

It could be recalled that Kanu has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, ever since he was arrested in Kenya years ago.

Despite demands for his release or transfer to prison, he has remained in the DSS custody.

Leader of the Igbo Vanguard Group, IVG, James Nnadozie Uchegbuo, has then questioned Nigeria’s approach to peace and justice, faulting the recent peace dialogue reportedly attended by Garwa.

He particularly faulted the continued detention of Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB.

Speaking to journalists in Umuahia, Abia State, Uchegbuo said that the contrasting approaches raise serious concerns about fairness, equity, and the credibility of Nigeria’s justice system.

He wondered how a bandit leader declared wanted for bloody killings and other crimes would be enjoying what he called a soft landing, at the same time Nnamdi Kanu is still being detained.

“Nigeria must embrace unity, justice, equality, and fair play if it truly seeks lasting peace,” he said.

Uchegbuo aligned his position with that of human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, who earlier this week criticized the continued prosecution of Kanu amid negotiations with armed groups.

He concluded by calling for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Anambra guber: Ukachukwu emerges APC candidate

Editor

Victory for democracy as National Judicial Council nullifies removal of Benue Chief Judge

Peter Anayo

Fire guts nylon factory in Anambra community

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO