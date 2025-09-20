Igbo group signals negotiation with notorious bandits’ leader, Garwa

..Asks for release of Nnamdi Kanu in line with equity and justice

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The recent negotiation with a notorious bandit leader in Katsina, Isiya Kwase Garwa, has again re-opened calls for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

We reported last Sunday, fully-armed Garwa attended a peace meeting in Katsina with his members.

It could be recalled that Kanu has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services, DSS, ever since he was arrested in Kenya years ago.

Despite demands for his release or transfer to prison, he has remained in the DSS custody.

Leader of the Igbo Vanguard Group, IVG, James Nnadozie Uchegbuo, has then questioned Nigeria’s approach to peace and justice, faulting the recent peace dialogue reportedly attended by Garwa.

He particularly faulted the continued detention of Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB.

Speaking to journalists in Umuahia, Abia State, Uchegbuo said that the contrasting approaches raise serious concerns about fairness, equity, and the credibility of Nigeria’s justice system.

He wondered how a bandit leader declared wanted for bloody killings and other crimes would be enjoying what he called a soft landing, at the same time Nnamdi Kanu is still being detained.

“Nigeria must embrace unity, justice, equality, and fair play if it truly seeks lasting peace,” he said.

Uchegbuo aligned his position with that of human rights lawyer, Malcolm Omirhobo, who earlier this week criticized the continued prosecution of Kanu amid negotiations with armed groups.

He concluded by calling for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2