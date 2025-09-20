Group backs proposed Lagos Tenancy Law

The national co-ordinator of Awareness Group, a Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, Comrade Hamzat Araoye Balogun, has thrown his weight in support of the proposed Lagos Tenancy Law being given a serious consideration.

Balogun gave his backing in a release made available to our correspondent, adding that it was a well-done job.

“If the tenancy law finally becomes operational, the excesses of landlords, caretakers and tenants will bring sanity against wranglings being experienced from greedy landlords to an end.”

He explained that the tenancy law is long over due, saying residents need a sigh of relief, so that the cordial relationship will be cemented between the landlords and tenants.

Balogun also reminded the Lagos State government to ensure the residents feel more impact of Sanwo Olu’ s administration, that the pinch of housing rent and transportation are draining the purse of workers and the entire people in the state.

According to him, it would be a benefit and a big relief to residents if the state government wades into these two hydraheaded issues.

He said the government should convene a stakeholder meeting with government officials and dialogue with road transport unions, including drivers, to minimize these perennial problems with transport fare.

Comrade said the first rent edict was enacted in the seventies by the then Governor of Lagos State, Mobolaji Johnson, rtd blessed memory, but the rent edict went to oblivion after his tenure.

He pointed out that each area was categorised and rent prices were fixed by the government.

“For instance, in highbrow, GRA, masses, slum, ghettos areas, prices of house rent were enacted while the courts were also set up to deal with erring landlords, caretakers and the tenants to pay fines or be jailed.”

Balogun, however, lauded the State government for initiating the much-awaited tenancy law in order to bring sanity and relief to the residents.

