Fubara calls for collaboration among stakeholders to sustain peace in Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, flanked by his wife, Valerie to his left, his Deputy, Prof Ngozi Odu (_and others as he addresses the crowd in Government House Port Harcourt, on Friday.

…Thanks Tinubu, Wike, Akpabio, for the restoration of democratic governance in the state

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has called for commitment by all stakeholders to make the existing peace in the State permanent.

The Governor, who said this in his first statewide broadcast on resumption of official duties on Friday, after the expiration of the six-month emergency rule, hailed the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in resolving the political crisis and restoring democratic governance in the State.

He said, “We believe the political crisis is now behind us and that peace and stability have once again returned to Rivers State, though not without the hard lessons learnt from the emergency rule.

“The responsibility now rests squarely on us: the Government, the State House of Assembly, political leaders and stakeholders to put aside our differences, work for the common good, and advance the interests of our people above all else.

“We have a duty to ensure that the peace we have all embraced remains permanent in our dear Rivers State”, Fubara said.

Gov. Fubara said: “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Rivers State, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Mr. President for his fatherly disposition and decisive interventions in resolving the political crisis and for graciously restoring full democratic governance to our State.

“Personally, I will never take Mr. President’s kindness for granted, and for that, I hereby reaffirm my utmost loyalty and eternal gratitude”.

He described the last six months of emergency rule as challenging, and recalled that the political crisis led to the abortion of democracy in the State.

The Governor further recalled the steps President Tinubu took to reconcile all the warring parties, and said, he resisted the pressure to challenge the emergency rule because of his conviction that no sacrifice was too great to secure peace.

He said: “It is without doubt that the last six months had been enormously challenging for our dear State under the emergency rule.

“As your Governor, I accepted to abide by the state of emergency declaration and chose to cooperate with Mr. President and the National Assembly, guided by my conviction that no sacrifice was too great to secure peace, stability, and progress of Rivers State.

“This was why I also resisted the pressure to challenge the constitutionality of the declaration of a state of emergency, the suspension of democratic institutions, and all other actions that we endured during this difficult period.

“In the course of the six-month period, Mr. President successfully brokered the peace process with all the parties.

Our Leader, His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and I, as your Governor, have all accepted to bury the hatchet and embrace peace and reconciliation in the best interest of our dear Rivers State”.

Governor Fubara assured persons expressing genuine fears, frustrations, and uncertainties over the nature of the peace process that their concerns are valid and understood.

He said: “However, nothing has been irretrievably lost; there remains ample opportunity for necessary adjustments, continued reconciliation, and inclusiveness.

We must all remember the saying, ‘the costliest peace is cheaper than the cheapest war’.

“Accordingly, let us, therefore, embrace this moment as a fresh beginning. Let us work together with renewed hope and determination to build a stronger, more peaceful and prosperous Rivers State.

I assure you that we will continuously work towards ensuring that we carry everyone along”.

He said that despite the turbulence, his administration made credible milestones in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other key sectors over the last two years.

Governor Fubara noted that his government is faced with the immediate responsibility to return to the path of governance and development by completing the projects it started and ensuring none of them is starved of funds or neglected.

On his relationship with the House of Assembly going forward, Governor Fubara said: “I commit to working harmoniously with the Rivers State House of Assembly to recover lost grounds and accelerate the social and economic advancement of our dear State.

I also renew my pledge to serve with the fear of God, humility and a high sense of duty”.

He thanked “the resilient people of Rivers for their patience, courage, and peaceful conduct during the six months of emergency rule.

The Governor extended his appreciation to all stakeholders, religious leaders, traditional rulers, civil society groups, political actors, women groups, youths, concerned citizens at home and abroad, and well-wishers whose prayers and support sustained everyone through the challenging period.

Governor Fubara appealed to Rivers people to draw strength from their shared identity, explaining that their diversity remained their greatest asset, and their unity the strongest guarantee of their future.

He said, “We must rise above bitterness and division and channel our energies into rebuilding trust, fostering inclusiveness, and securing a peaceful and prosperous state for all”.

Governor Fubara thanked the FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, for committing to the prompt resolution of the political impasse in the state, and further commended the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Abbas Tajudeen; and the distinguished members of the National Assembly for the role they all played in the resolution of the matter.

He also applauded the Speaker and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, respected elders, stakeholders and all concerned citizens for working together to resolve their differences and ensuring peace and harmony in the State.

He called on all citizens of Rivers, regardless of political, religious, or ethnic affiliation, to join hands in rebuilding the State and securing a future of dignity and progress for everyone.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2