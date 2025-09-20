Fed Polytechnic Ekowe workers dismiss alleged insecurity as an excuse to stall council probe

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The workforce of the Federal Polytechnic, Ekowe, Bayelsa state, on Friday dismissed claims of insecurity used to suspend an emergency governing council meeting, describing it as false, misleading and a ploy to evade investigation.

The workers insisted that only the removal of the rector, Dr. Agbabiaka Lukman, accused of violating provisions of the Polytechnic Act, would pave the way for genuine peace and industrial harmony in the institution, which has been shut since July 11.

Speaking under the umbrella of the Joint Action Congress (JAC) comprising the non academic staff Union (NASU), senior staff association of Nigerian Polytechnics (SSANIP), and the academic staff union of Polytechnics (ASUP) the unions condemned what they described as a deliberate false alarm aimed at sabotaging the Council’s efforts.

The joint statement, made available to journalists in Yenagoa, was signed by Deacon Charles Arogo (SSANIP chairman), Mr. Etebu Ebifiye (NASU Chairman), and Mr. Woyengitonye Abadani (ASUP Chairman).

According to the statement, the newly redeployed governing council chairman, Dr. Baba Gana Ajimi, who was transferred from the federal Polytechnic, Mubi, Adamawa State, had convened an emergency meeting for September 16, 2025, to resolve the lingering impasse.

However, the unions alleged that the Rector, Dr. Agbabiaka, sabotaged the meeting by refusing to finance it and instead rushed to Abuja to seek political protection.

They further accused him of colluding with the director of Polytechnic and Allied Institutions in the ll

ederal ministry of education, Dr. Ejeh A. Usman, to instruct the council chairman not to proceed with the meeting, citing “insecurity” as an excuse.

“This last-minute directive came even after most Council members had already travelled to Bayelsa to fulfill their statutory duty, the statement said. “It is a calculated attempt to escalate the crisis and justify the Rector’s call, through the NAPS president, for relocating the Polytechnic from Ekowe.”

The unions described the claim of insecurity as baseless, stressing that both the department of state services (DSS) and the Bayelsa state police command had confirmed there were no threats in Ekowe or Yenagoa.

They further noted that ongoing projects at the Polytechnic, as well as the Yenagoa Oporoma road construction nearby, were progressing smoothly with contractors on site, underscoring the prevailing peace in the area.

“It is an insult to the people of Bayelsa State and an ungrateful attempt to discredit the state government’s tireless efforts in sustaining peace and security,” the workers declared.

The unions expressed confidence in Dr. Ajimi’s capacity to restore order and urged the minister of education to allow the governing council to carry out its statutory role without interference.

It will be recalled that on August 6, 2025, the former Governing Council Chairman, Dr. Olawale Adebisi, had set up a five-member panel to investigate the allegations against the rector; however, three weeks ago, Adebisi was replaced with Ajimi.

When contacted for comments, Mr. Nimizuo Pereseigha, public relations officer of the Polytechnic, who had earlier assured that management was committed to dialogue, declined further remarks on the dispute.

