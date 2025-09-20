Ebola suspected case in FCT tests negative- Wike

…As Resident doctors suspend strike after FCT Minister’s intervention

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike, has confirmed that there is no case of Ebola in the FCT.

This clarification comes after a suspected case was reported, and the FCT administration took swift action to investigate and contain the situation.

Represented by the Mandate Secretary, Hon Dolakpo Fasewa, Wike emphasized the effectiveness of the FCT’s surveillance and treatment systems in place.

He cited the example of the diphtheria outbreak in 2023-24, where the FCT administration was able to quickly respond and contain the situation due to its robust health systems.

“We have had this year but due to effective and efficient surveillance and treatment systems that have been put in the health sector, the FCT administration, we have been able to follow the protocols like every other state, even doing better than every other state.,

For example, in the case of diphtheria, Diphtheria is a disease of consequence that is highly contagious and can wipe out children in no time.

In 2023-24, we had an outbreak here, but due to the effective surveillance, monitoring, and treatment systems that have been put in the health sector, we were able and the first state to nip it in the bud and we kept it, stopped it, and up till today, we have not seen any diphtheria case.

Health is working. Health is not only infrastructure. Health systems have been strengthened”.

The Minister explained that the FCT administration has protocols in place to handle suspected cases of Ebola, including contact tracing, testing, and isolation.

He commended the health-seeking habits of the patient who reported to a hospital with symptoms and was subsequently tested for Ebola.

The patient, referred to as “Patient X” for confidentiality reasons, tested negative for Ebola and Marburg disease.

“I also want to commend patient X for her health-seeking habits.

She came in with a fever. She didn’t even go home. She went straight to a hospital. I want to commend the hospital, Nisa Premier, for having a high index of suspicion and following the specified protocol for infectious diseases by calling us to take samples. The patient was isolated”.

“We had a possible one case that we were determined would not spread further than that one case.

We had gone as far as to get a manifest on that airline. Everybody she had had contact with before coming into this place, and I’m happy to say we are sailing free.

There is no Ebola. The patient is responding to treatment for her fever.I also commend the doctor with a high index of suspicion who called us,” the Minister said

The Minister assured the public that the FCT administration is working closely with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that all borders are secured, especially the air border, to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

The Minister commended the doctor who suspected Ebola and followed the protocol for infectious diseases, as well as the hospital that isolated the patient and reported the case to the authorities.

He also commended the patient for seeking medical attention promptly.

The Minister urged the public to improve their health-seeking habits and to report to hospitals promptly if they experience any symptoms of illness, especially fever or bleeding.

He emphasized that every fever is not malaria and that the FCT administration is equipped to handle healthcare needs.

“Also, while saying all of this, I would like to talk to the general public generally and give a direct message.

Every fever is not malaria. Our health-seeking habits have to improve. If you have any sign of illness, especially with fever or bleeding from any orifice, it is a sign of potential danger.

Bleeding from the nose, from the ears, from the eyes, from the anus or vagina, or any abnormal bleeding, even from the urethra, through a man’s urination, is a very, very big emergency.

You have to report to the nearest health center, preferably a government health center. But if there’s none, go to a private hospital. They know what to do”.

Explaining further, Wike said, “Ebola is a disease of high consequence. When I say high consequence, it means that one, it’s highly transmissible.

Two, it kills very fast, within 24 to 48 hours of being infectious; if you do not get the right treatment, you’re gone. Three, there’s a likelihood of community transmission, meaning that contact tracing becomes impossible, and whole communities are getting it.

“But due to our operating protocols that have been put in place by the Honorable Minister, we have been able to curtail, not only curtail, have a high index of suspicion, and we picked up patient X for confidentiality reasons, and I hereby officially announce that she is negative for Ebola and negative for Marburg disease.

These are viral hemorrhagic fevers that can lead to death and can affect all of us here in less than 24 hours. It has been curtailed. It is negative”.

The Minister emphasized that the FCT administration has put every pregnant woman on free health insurance, providing them with access to free healthcare and coverage for their babies for the first year.

The Minister assured the public that the FCT administration is prepared to handle any health emergency, including infectious diseases like Ebola.

He commended the media for their role in spreading verified information and encouraged them to continue promoting health awareness and education

Notably, the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has suspended its ongoing strike after the FCT the Minister, Barr Nyesom Wike, intervened and approved their demands.

Dr. George Ebong, President of ARD FCTA, announced the suspension, expressing gratitude to the Minister for his generosity and prioritization of healthcare.

“It is not that we are a political, you know, stooge, or we are trying to fight the FCT minister or fight anybody.

Nobody is using us. We are doing what is right to get his attention and the attention was gotten and he attended to everything that was listed in our demands.

We want to appreciate him for being generous. We want to appreciate him for being a father”.

The Minister approved various demands, including issues affecting healthcare workers such as salaries, allowances, and other benefits. Dr. Ebong thanked the Minister, Mandate Secretary Dr. Dolakpo Fasewa, Minister of Labor, Senator Dr. Mrs. Ekmalibor Banengo, and others who contributed to resolving the matter.

The resident doctors expressed their appreciation for the Minister’s prompt attention to their demands and his commitment to healthcare in the FCT.

The suspension of the strike is expected to restore normalcy to healthcare services in the territory

The ARD FCTA looks forward to working with the FCT Minister to build a robust healthcare system for Abuja’s residents.

Dr. Ebong assured that the association will collaborate with the Minister to improve healthcare services in the FCT.

