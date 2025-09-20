25 C
Lagos
September 20, 2025
Trending now

Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu receives Royal Blessings , endorsement from Attah of Igala

Deputy Speaker, Glory Ohagwu of Voice of Nigeria at dialogue series on…

Nigeria police to NUJ FCT Council, calls for collaboration between media ,…

Fubara calls for collaboration among stakeholders to sustain peace in Rivers

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke nab suspected notorious terrorist in Taraba

Youths now hawk their blood, sperm, eggs to escape hunger, hardship

Ebola suspected case in FCT tests negative- Wike

Renowned Writer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie warns against AI, says its reshaping human…

Reserved Seats Bill: Pursuit for inclusive governance not tokenism – Deputy Speaker,…

Nsukka General Hospital remains Enugu’s flagship hospital – Commissioner

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Deputy Speaker, Glory Ohagwu of Voice of Nigeria at dialogue series on reserved seats bill, hosted by Emerge Women Development Initiative in Abuja

by Peter Anayo0187

L-R…Dr. Dayo Benjamin-Laniyi, Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs FCT, Mr Sam Hart, Chief of Staff to the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu and Glory Ohagwu of Voice of Nigeria at a special dialogue series on the reserved seats bill, hosted by Emerge Women Development Initiative in Abuja… Photo: Deputy Speaker’s Media Office.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Deputy Speaker visit house of former Speaker of the House of Reps, late Agunwa Anaekwe in Abuja

Peter Anayo

League of Anambra Professional inauguration, lecture series held in Lagos

Peter Anayo

APWEN collaborates with Hon. Oluwaseyi Sowunmi on STEM Education Awareness among senior secondary schools female students in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO