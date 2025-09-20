Anambra govt rejects PCL performance index, says ranking relied on an unscientific, biased methodology

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Anambra State Government has described the 2025 Philips Consulting Limited (PCL) State Performance Index report as deeply flawed and misleading,” challenging both its methodology and conclusions.

The state was placed among Nigeria’s lowest-ranked in terms of livability, which dropped from the 8th position in 2024 to 34th in 2025.

Rejecting the ranking, the state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Chiamaka Nnake, in a statement, said that the ranking relied on an “unscientific and biased methodology” that failed to reflect the state’s actual performance.

According to her, the report’s findings were based on a sample of only 78 respondents, which she deemed inadequate for a state with more than six million residents

She said, “By accepted statistical standards, the sample size is invalid. Worse still, 76 per cent of respondents were male, making the data unrepresentative and biased.”

Nnake further criticised the report’s emphasis on perception and expenditure data, arguing that it did not measure tangible development outcomes across the board.

She cited several achievements by the Governor Chukwuma Soludo administration that were overlooked.

They include, provision of free education from nursery to SS3, the recruitment of more than 8,100 teachers, and a 27 per cent increase in student enrollment.

She also emphasized that Anambra had ranked first nationally in a 2024 UNICEF-led healthcare challenge, with over 120,000 women accessing free maternal care across state health facilities, adding that infrastructure development was also disregarded.

The commissioner cited that the completion of more than 546 kilometres of roads, along with several flyovers and strategic bridges constructed over three years.

She said, “It’s unfortunate that in spite of these achievements, PCL ranked Anambra 30th in Health and failed to reflect significant development indicators across key sectors.”

The commissioner further urged Philips Consulting Limited to adopt rigorous methodologies in future assessments, including representative sampling, proper fieldwork, and outcome-based indicators, saying,”

You cannot sit in Lagos or Abuja and rank states based on the opinions of a few people.

This reduces serious governance efforts to mere propaganda.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2