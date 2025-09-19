Oguntoyinbo -NNPP Chieftain pays homage to Olubadan designate, Ladoja at his Ibadan residence

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Southwest Chieftain of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo on Thursday has paid homage to the Olubadan designate, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja at his Bodija – Ibadan residence.

Ajadi, a businessman cum politician, who said the visit became necessary ahead of Ladoja’s coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland described Ladoja as a father and lover of mankind.

Speaking with journalists during the courtesy visit, Ajadi said the impact of Ladoja’s quality leadership in Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria can not be overemphasized.

According to him, Ladoja’s experience as former Senator, former governor and now Olubadan will go a long way towards the development of Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

He said, “Baba Ladoja is a father to all of us, many people like him and love to relate with him, I’m happy to be in his house today.

“He is a special creation and I’m here to tap his anointing of success, being God’s special creation who has impacted positively on Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole”.

He called on all Nigerians to pray for the success of Oba Ladoja’s coronation coming up next week Friday.

“Oba Ladoja’s coronation as the 44th Olubadan next week Friday is a great event which must be witnessed by many prominent Nigerians.

I want everybody to pray for the success of the coronation”, Ajadi said.

In his remarks, Oba Ladoja who prayed for the political aspiration of Ajadi to come to pass, stated that politics is a good thing, saying that it is not a dirty game as some people call it, unless politicians want to dirty it.

The Olubadan designate called on politicians to have something to do aside from politics, warning that they should not take politics as a source of living.

He urged Ajadi not to join politics because of what he wanted to gain but to always put the interest of the people at heart.

The monarch said it is not a bad thing to go into politics, calling on Ajadi to be sincere as a politician.

He however, thanked Ajadi and his entourage for the visitation, urging him to abide by his words of wisdom.

