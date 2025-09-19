Nsukka General Hospital remains Enugu’s flagship hospital – Commissioner

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Prof. George Ugwu, says that Nsukka General Hospital remains one of the state’s flagship hospitals as the state government intensifies efforts to reposition the facility.

Ugwu said this on Friday in Nsukka while inspecting the state-of-the-art oxygen plant installed by the state government and its health partners.

He said that the plant with its oxygen cylinders would provide a veritable platform for commercial use to serve the needs of other health facilities in Nsukka and its environs.

The commissioner said that in recent times, the state government had continued to upgrade the Nsukka General Hospital to meet the 21st-century healthcare needs of the people.

According to him, the state government recently reconstructed the main hospital building, which contains the wards and clinics as well as reception spaces.

Ugwu said, “A brand new ambulance is here as you can see.

“There is a plan by the state government to renovate and refurbish the old building in the hospital to serve as a modern hostel for the school of nursing here.

“We are making additional plans to engage specialised manpower, consultants and other healthcare workers to enhance service delivery as well.”

He said that the present administration, ‘’led by our healthcare-loving Governor, Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, has vowed to leave no stone unturned in revamping all levels of healthcare from the Primary Healthcare Centres, General/Cottage hospitals and Tertiary hospitals.

“The state government, through the Ministry of Health, is working to ensure Nsukka General Hospital keeps providing qualitative healthcare and training of manpower for the teeming population of our people living within Nsukka and its environs,” he said.

