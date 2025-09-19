NDLEA mourns death of Cross River Commander Ogbonna Maurice

.Marwa commiserates with deceased’s family

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has announced the sudden death of its Cross River State Commander, CN Ogbonna Maurice Uzoma.

The report of his death was brought to the attention of the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) in Maiduguri, Borno state, where he was attending a retreat for Heads of Agencies, organized by the Federal Ministry of Justice.

This is contained in a statement issued by NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi on Friday.

The late Commander was recently appointed and posted to take over leadership of the Cross River State Command of the Agency.

He resumed on 18th August 2025 and took temporary accommodation in a hotel in Calabar pending when he settles into a befitting accommodation.

CN Ogbonna has been up and doing at his new Command and was billed to lead his officers on some scheduled engagements at 10 am on Thursday 18th September 2025 but when his officers didn’t hear from him by 9 am, they went to his hotel room in company of the hotel staff while several knocks at his door and calls to his telephone line went unanswered.

Attempts by the hotel staff to open or force the door open from outside failed, after which one of the hotel attendants had to go through the ceiling aperture to enter the room and open the door from inside, where they found the Commander’s lifeless body.

The Police Command in the state was promptly alerted, after which the Commissioner of Police personally visited the scene while the police continued with the investigation of the cause of death.

To assist the police investigation, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the Agency has since directed the Zonal Commander, Zone 14 Command of NDLEA, ACGN Mathew Ewah ,to relocate to Calabar.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased senior officer, Marwa said the Agency stands with the family in this trying moment, and prayed that God will comfort them and grant the departed eternal rest.

