Mammoth welcoming crowd surprise gov Fubara back to office

…I am stunned- Fubara

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has returned to Rivers State to officially resume duty with his deputy, Professor Mrs. Ngozi Odu, after his reinstatement from a six-month suspension.

Governor Fubara, accompanied by his wife and Chief of Staff, Hon. Edison Ehie arrived the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, on Friday at about 12:19pm, and was received by a mammoth crowd of supporters upon his arrival, who had been waiting for hours before his arrival.

Addressing thousands of Rivers people at the Government House, Port Harcourt upon his arrival, Governor Fubara appreciated Rivers people for the enormous support given to him.

Governor Fubara said he was humbled by the level of support from the people, noting that it showed love, confidence and solidarity to the government.

The Governor described the massive turn out of Rivers indigenes and residents to welcome him and his deputy as an affirmation between his government and the people.

“I’m really humbled by what I saw at the airport.

“I want to say that it is not just a celebration or massive reception by the number of people who came out to welcome us.

“It is an affirmation between this government and the people that we are serving.

“I want to assure you that we will by the grace of God continue to do those things that made you people love us.”

The Governor promised to address the people of the state in a statewide broadcast by 6pm today (Friday).

Hundreds of Rivers youths, men and women, including stakeholders, as the early hours of 7am on Friday September 19, 2025 stormed the Airport to welcome the Governor two days after President Bola Tinubu lifted the suspension on him, his deputy, and members of the state Assembly following the expiration of the state of emergency he imposed on the state.

President Tinubu had on Wednesday, announced the end of the six-month emergency rule in the State, restoring democratic structures in the state.

On Thursday, thousands of Rivers people stormed the Government House in Port Harcourt, to welcome the Governor but were left frustrated as he didn’t show up and was yet to resume work.

The mammoth crowd of supporters who shut down the airport in celebration were led by prominent stakeholders including Assembly members loyal to the Governor during the political crisis period.

Also at the airport to welcome the Governor were former Commissioners and immediate past local government Chairmen who emerged from the October 5th, 2024 council elections under Governor Fubara, but were sacked by the Supreme Court.

The atmosphere was charged with excitement as Rivers people demonstrated their unwavering support and solidarity for the people’s governor.

One of the supporters at the airport identified as Bright told Daily Champion that, the moment reflects the deep bond between the Governor and his people.

“Its a bond rooted in trust, humility, and service.”

He said, “Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s return signifies not just the continuation of governance, but also the triumph of democracy and the will of the Rivers people.”

It was observed that supporters of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, including the recently elected LG chairmen, were not sighted at the airport to welcome the Governor.

The absence of Wike’s supporters at the airport sparked suspicion regarding the genuineness of the peace deal between the FCT Minister and Governor Fubara, among residents.

