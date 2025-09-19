Lagos Mechanical Engineers set to host Nigeria’s biggest Engineering Conference

L-r…Chairman, Lagos Chapter (Nimeche) Engr Omobayowa Erinle; Vice Chairman Engr Iyiola Olaoye ; Member , Engr Abimbola Quadri; Publicity Secretary, Engr Ositadinma Okafor ,d uring a Press Conference on Engineering week induction of New Corporate Members and Annual General Meeting Organized by (Nimeche) held in Lagos on I8 /9/2025… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI.

The Lagos Chapter of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (Nimeche) is gearing up to host the highly anticipated 2025 International Conference, Exhibition, and AGM from October 14 to 17 — a gathering expected to draw over a thousand engineers from across Nigeria and beyond!

In a spirited address at the Chapter’s 16th Annual General Meeting, Chairman Engr. Bayo Erinle FNSE FNIMechE declared the Lagos chapter’s impressive progress, highlighting a year of unprecedented growth, strategic partnerships, and groundbreaking initiatives aimed at cementing Nigeria’s engineering future.

“Last year, we welcomed 23 new members and inducted over 131 students, demonstrating our commitment to nurturing the next generation of engineers,” Erinle announced. “This year, we’ve strengthened ties with government agencies, private sector giants like LG Nigeria, and are actively updating our standards to match global best practices.”

The upcoming conference promises to be a spectacular showcase of Nigeria’s engineering prowess, with plans meticulously underway to host the ‘best ever’ event. “We’re expecting at least a thousand engineers from across Africa and beyond — a testimony to our chapter’s rising stature on the global stage,” Erinle emphasized.

As Nigeria’s leading Mechanical Engineers prepare for this landmark event, the chapter calls on all members — including students, graduates, and seasoned professionals — to register promptly and bring their spouses along. “This is not just a local event; it’s a continental celebration of engineering excellence,” Erinle added.

With Lagos’s dynamic engineering community on the rise, the 2025 conference will serve as a pivotal platform for knowledge exchange, standards development, and forging new collaborations — ensuring Nigeria remains at the forefront of the continent’s engineering revolution.

The countdown is on. Nigeria’s engineering future is being shaped right here in Lagos.

