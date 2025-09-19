Foundation empowers over 200 women at new yam festival

24.7 C
Lagos
September 19, 2025
Champion Newspapers LTD
by Peter Anayo0412

Celebrating the New Yam Festival, known as Orira Awamji in Ifitedunu in Dunukofia Local Government of Anambra State, was really a festival to behold.  It was well held on Friday, September 19, 2025, with pomp and pageantry, at the Igwe’s Palace.

His Royal Majesty Igwe Dr Emeka Ilouno (Eze Dunu) uses the occasion to thank God for a successful harvest, to felicitate with his citizens and to bring succour and hope to the less privileged.

In line with this, the Christy Ray Okoye Foundation, which was founded by Ambassador Iyom Christy Ray Okoye,  took the opportunity equally to empower  25 women, getting them prepared financially for the next planting season, and in addition, giving them some tubers of yam as a sign of gratitude to God for the past harvest that was very successful. Also to witness this occasion was the Chairman of Christy Ray Foundation, Chief Sir Ray Okoye, the Onowu of Ifitedunu (Traditional Prime Minister).

The Christy Ray Okoye Foundation has empowered over 200 women in Ifitedunu in her hometown. Thank God for this foundation, for all it has been doing around Ifitedunu and beyond. The Christy Ray Okoye Foundation will continue to raise the bar and inspire inclusion. The foundation cares.

 

