FCT Doctors to resume work as Wike approves unpaid arrears

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Barr Nyesom Wike, has announced that he has approved the demands of resident doctors who had been on strike since September 15 over unpaid arrears and other issues.

Recall that the doctors were protesting against unpaid salary arrears dating back to 2023, unexplained deductions from allowances, and the failure to upgrade qualified resident doctors who have completed specialist training but are still paid as medical officers.

The Association of Resident Doctors of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA) suspended its indefinite strike after intervention from the Nigerian Senate Committee on Federal Territory Area Councils & Ancillary Matters.

Although none of the doctors’ demands had been met as of the suspension announcement, they expect the FCT Minister to listen to their concerns.

The doctors are set to resume work on Monday, September 22, 2025.

In his response during the flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Northern Parkway from Ring Road II to Ring III on Shehu Yar’Adua way, Wike disclosed that he had signed all files containing the doctors’ requests and directed the FCT Acting Head of Service and Senior Special Adviser on Administration, Samuel Atang, to take necessary actions.

Wike emphasized that bureaucratic delays had hindered the resolution of the issues, but the processes to address them are underway.

The Minister highlighted the benefits of the road project, stating that it will create more employment opportunities, ease traffic congestion in the city, and boost economic activities.

He also commended the doctors for calling off the strike in the interest of patients and the territory.

“I must commend the resident doctors for calling off the strike; the administration is happy with their understanding. I have signed all the doctors’ requests on my table today,” Wike said.

The doctors are demandin,g amongst others the payment of salary arrears ranging from one to six months, owed to members employed since 2023.

They also want the immediate recruitment of new staff, settlement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, and payment of arrears arising from the 25/35 per cent upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure.

In addition, they are asking for clear timelines for completing skipping and conversion processes for all members, along with the settlement of all accumulated arrears.

Most importantly, the Residents Doctors call for Immediate stoppage of all erroneous deductions and correction of irregular salary payments, immediate payment of wage award arrears, as already done for colleagues at federal and state levels, payment of 13 months’ hazard allowance arrears and immediate payment of all arrears owed to 2025 external residents.

