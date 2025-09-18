Vegas Astoria Hotel & Suites set to redefine hospitality in Onitsha, Anambra State

This October 2025 will proudly take its place on the global hospitality and tourism map with the grand opening of VEGAS ASTORIA HOTEL & SUITES, a luxury destination designed to transform hospitality standards in Anambra State and across Nigeria.

We are strategically located at No. 12B Ridge Road, GRA, Onitsha. Vegas Astoria Hotel & Suites is a bold vision turned reality, offering world-class facilities, unrivaled comfort, and unforgettable guest experiences.

Our Facilities that Define Excellence, Guests will enjoy a unique blend of elegance, sophistication, and innovation with features such as:100 elegantly furnished executive rooms, suites, and apartments with secured access control and complimentary breakfast.6th Floor Top Roof Niger Bistro Bar, with panoramic views of the majestic Niger River. Astoria Gourmet Restaurant, serving continental, Chinese, and national cuisines, enhanced with weekly themed nights. Exclusive Aqua Lounge, a luxury haven for private lounging, birthdays, and special celebrations.Our ultra-modern Gym, Saloon and Spa, offering fitness and wellness solutions.

Electric Vehicle (EV) charging system for electric cars, buses and bikes for our guests, 800-capacity Aficionado Hall, perfect for weddings, conferences, trainings, and banquets.Two Mini Conference Halls (50–100 persons) for seminars, board meetings, and corporate retreats.Ultra-modern Swimming Pool, with live DJ entertainment for relaxation and leisure.

Top Roof Bar & Grill Lounge, packed with weekly experiences including Friends’ Night, Africa Night, Variety Night, Karaoke, and live band performances, complemented by master mixologists.3 Elevators with in-house Luggage Scanner, Ample underground and top parking approximately 100 cars equipped with advanced bomb detection scanners for maximum safety, 24-hour CCTV surveillance and armed security for total peace of mind.Uninterrupted power supply and high-speed fiber internet, 24-hour cyber café/business center.

When asked why such a massive hospitality investment in Onitsha instead of Lagos or Abuja, the directors Chief Anthony Maduka and Chimezie Maduka, shared their philosophy: Think Home First (AKU LUE UNO) – channel growth to the local community, create revenue for Anambra State, provide employment for youths, support community development, and remain loyal to your roots.

They further emphasized: This is a wake-up call to Ndi Anambra and Nigerians in the diaspora to Think Home. Invest in Anambra. What happens in Lagos, Abuja, and even Las Vegas (USA) is now set to happen right here at 12B Ridge Road, GRA, Onitsha — come October 2025.”

Vegas Astoria Hotel & Suites extends its deepest gratitude to: God Almighty, our Creator and Sustainer, the Governor and Government of Anambra State for their unwavering support, our host community (Onitsha) for their cooperation, our team of architects and engineers for their technical expertise and Centurion Hospitality Limited, our lead management consultants, for their professional guidance.

Vegas Astoria Hotel & Suites officially comes alive in October 2025. Be our guest. Don’t be told.

