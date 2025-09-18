Ohanaeze to Ndigbo: Get your permanent voter card now

.Urges FG to release Nnamdi Kanu

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Senator John Azuta Mbata, has tasked the Igbo nation to take advantage of the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise to get their permanent voters card (PVC).

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines stipulate that registration of new voters and a revalidation exercise, which started in August, will end on December 12, 2025.

To this end, the President General has tasked Ndigbo of 18 years and above to utilize the opportunity to own a permanent voter card in his voice note shared to newsmen by the National Publicity Secretary of the organization, Dr Ezechi Chukwu, on Thursday.

Azuta Mbata stated, ”I am calling on Ndigbo wherever you are in Nigeria to quickly go and take advantage of the voter registration exercise that is going on right now to register. Go and get your card as quickly as possible.”

He also reiterated Onanaeze’s call on the Federal Government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra to go for medical treatment, stating that his continued detention is not of any serious advantage to the Federal Government.

He stated, “Secondly, I would like to call upon the federal government of Nigeria to quickly release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. The government has no serious advantage in keeping him. It is important that the government ensures his safety and his welfare. The government must allow him to go for medical treatment as quickly as possible.

“The government must adopt a political solution to this situation. I do not believe that the government has any serious advantage in keeping him any further,” he stressed.

