25.2 C
Lagos
September 18, 2025
Trending now

ATPN President promises stronger structures for tourism growth

FG, states, LGs hare N2.23trn FAAC Allocation for August

Deputy speaker joins  Okonjo Iweala in Geneva, reinforces Multilateral African  Trade

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, September 18 2025

60.26% of candidates obtain 5 credits in Maths, English — NECO

Anambra infidelity allegation: Soludo rejects Ekwunife’s apology

NIPOST seizes seven pouches of cannabis in Lagos consignment from Thailand

Stock market recoups losses, adds N310bn in value

NBA pledges support for EFCC’s anti-corruption crusade

FG’s reform in oil, gas sector delivers 28 FDPs worth $18bn —…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

NIPOST seizes seven pouches of cannabis in Lagos consignment from Thailand

by Peter Anayo0188

PAULETTE ORJIME, Abuja

 NIGERIAN Postal Service (NIPOST) has intercepted a consignment containing seven (7) pouches of cannabis concealed inside a duvet cover that arrived in Lagos from Thailand.

A statement issued by the management on Tuesday said the shipment originated from Bangkok, Thailand, and was addressed to a recipient in Lagos.

 Details of the sender and receiver have been withheld as investigations are ongoing by the appropriate Security Agencies.

This interception underscores our continued commitment to transforming the postal industry into a secure, reliable, and trusted channel of communication and commerce.

It demonstrates NIPOST’s determination to protect the public from the dangers of illicit substances while safeguarding the integrity of the postal network.

The matter has been referred to the relevant Security Agencies for further action.

In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government, NIPOST reaffirms its zero-tolerance for the use of its network for illicit and illegal activities.

We remain resolute in safeguarding the integrity of our operations and assure the public of our unwavering commitment to ensuring that the postal industry continues to serve as a catalyst for national security, economic growth, and public trust.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

EFCC Chairman urges Nigerian youths to lead fight against corruption

Peter Anayo

Governor Mbah hosts Enugu-born Nedu Wazobia , Husband Material

Peter Anayo

Hardship: Media expert urges President Tinubu to restore fuel subsidy

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO