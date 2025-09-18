NIPOST seizes seven pouches of cannabis in Lagos consignment from Thailand

PAULETTE ORJIME, Abuja

NIGERIAN Postal Service (NIPOST) has intercepted a consignment containing seven (7) pouches of cannabis concealed inside a duvet cover that arrived in Lagos from Thailand.

A statement issued by the management on Tuesday said the shipment originated from Bangkok, Thailand, and was addressed to a recipient in Lagos.

Details of the sender and receiver have been withheld as investigations are ongoing by the appropriate Security Agencies.

This interception underscores our continued commitment to transforming the postal industry into a secure, reliable, and trusted channel of communication and commerce.

It demonstrates NIPOST’s determination to protect the public from the dangers of illicit substances while safeguarding the integrity of the postal network.

The matter has been referred to the relevant Security Agencies for further action.

In line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government, NIPOST reaffirms its zero-tolerance for the use of its network for illicit and illegal activities.

We remain resolute in safeguarding the integrity of our operations and assure the public of our unwavering commitment to ensuring that the postal industry continues to serve as a catalyst for national security, economic growth, and public trust.

