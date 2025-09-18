NCDMB boss urges indigenous firms to seize deepwater oil, gas opportunities

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

The executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe has challenged indigenous service companies, including West African Ventures (WAV) Nigeria Limited, to scale up their operations and explore opportunities in the deep water segment of the oil and gas industry.

Ogbe made the call on Tuesday during a facility tour of WAV’s fabrication yard, machine shop, and jetties at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT), Onne, Rivers State.

The visit was highlighted in a press release issued by the board’s general manager, corporate communications, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi.

Recalling his past interaction with WAV, the NCDMB boss noted that he awarded the company its first offshore pipe-laying contract during his time as construction manager at Chevron Nigeria.

He commended the company’s performance on that project and praised its current capacity.

“You have worked hard , you are a very good company, Ogbe said, describing the firm’s facilities as impressive,what I have seen here is an eye opener: your rolling mill, ocean-going vessels fabrication yard, load out equipment like the JASCON 8, and a 160 tonne crane show that WAV is well prepared for higher level operations.”

He urged WAV and other indigenous companies to take advantage of the growing opportunities in deep water operations, stressing that all major oil and gas players are moving in that direction, while emphasising that projects are awarded through competitive bidding. He assured that NCDMB remains committed to transparency and professionalism, adding that Nigerian companies have what it takes to compete effectively.

Earlier, the Managing Director of WAV, Mr. Michael Dumbi Amaeshike, welcomed the NCDMB team and expressed appreciation for the visit. He highlighted the company’s over 40 years of service in the oil and gas sector, noting that WAV has become a model of Nigerian content development.

According to him, the company has contributed significantly to the industry by training professionals who now occupy key positions across various sub-sectors, including maritime, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC). He added that WAV recently delivered a major infrastructure project for a marginal field operator.

In his presentation, the manager of fabrication, Engr. Chimeziri Onwukwe outlined the company’s ongoing projects, which include the fabrication of platforms, jackets, modules, tanks, and other vital structures.

He also explained that WAV also operates an offshore base that provides logistics support and load-out services for marine activities.

Onwukwe disclosed that the company has invested heavily in integrated pipe profiling, plate cutting machines and other equipment; however, he lamented low patronage despite these investments and appealed to the NCDMB to help showcase the company’s capabilities to industry stakeholders.

The NCDMB delegation on the tour included Engr. Abayomi Bamidele is the director of capacity building; Mr. Ossaowa Andrew Uchendu is the acting director of finance and personnel management; Barr. Naboth Onyeso, acting director of legal services; Mr. Ene Ette, general manager of planning, research and statistics; and Mr. Suleiman Ozimede, general manager of facilities and logistics.

