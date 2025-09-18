25.2 C
NBA pledges support for EFCC's anti-corruption crusade

by Peter Anayo0140

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ilorin branch has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) in the collective fight against corruption.

The Chairman of the association, Mr Sulyman Kosemani, said this when he led union executives on a courtesy visit to the Zonal Director of the EFCC, Mr Daniel Isei, in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Kosemani commended the existing synergy between the EFCC and legal practitioners in Kwara, saying there was the need for deeper collaboration.

He urged the commission to intensify its scrutiny of politically exposed persons, particularly public office holders, to ensure accountability in the management of funds accruing to the state in the aftermath of the fuel subsidy removal.

The NBA chairman also encouraged the EFCC to maintain its focus on economic and financial crimes, while leaving civil matters to the appropriate courts.

He further called for increased involvement of members of the Bar in EFCC activities, noting that such collaboration would foster a seamless and productive relationship between both institutions.
Isei appreciated the visit, while describing lawyers as indispensable allies in the nation’s anti-corruption efforts.

The director cautioned against undue interference in ongoing investigations and urged lawyers to support the commission with credible intelligence, particularly in high-profile cases.

He reminded legal practitioners of their duty as ministers in the temple of justice, advising them to provide sound counsel to their clients and refrain from filing frivolous applications aimed at frustrating trials.
“Lawyers and law enforcement agents cannot do without each other. We can achieve more together through synergy.

“As far as we are concerned, our gates are open to lawyers and other stakeholders for collaboration.
“We remain committed to professionalism and integrity in the discharge of our duties”, he said.(NAN)

 

