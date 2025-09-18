Julius Berger wins 2025 corporate HSE leadership award

.We’ll continue to work to promote occupational health, safety – Kaita

Leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, has clinched this year’s Corporate Leadership Award in Health, Safety and Environment, HSE, a development which underscores the company’s commitment to the well-being of its staff in all spheres of their occupational endeavours.

Chairman of the Abuja Chapter of the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria, ISPON, Mrs Ifeoma Okpara, who made the Award presentation to the Director, Administration of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Alh. Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita at the ceremony in Abuja recently, said, the award recognised the company’s outstanding commitment to Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) excellence, as well as Julius Berger’s remarkable leadership in promoting sustainable practices, employee well-being, and environmental stewardship, adding that, “your organization’s efforts have set a benchmark of excellence and serve as an inspiration to others in the industry”.

At the event, which brought together industry leaders, regulators, and stakeholders to celebrate organisations that are advancing the frontiers of HSE and sustainability in Nigeria, the Institute’s chairman further said that, as the statutory professional body responsible for the regulation and promotion of safety practice in Nigeria, ISPON has continued to maintain an unwavering commitment to enhancing safety standards and professionalism nationwide.

She further remarked that the theme of the 2025 summit, which is, Safe Cities, Sustainable Tomorrow: Pathways to Responsible Development in the FCT, emphasised the need for innovative and collaborative safety strategies to meet the growing challenges of rapid urbanization and economic expansion in the Federal Capital Territory.

In his acceptance speech, Kaita thanked the Institute for the HSE Leadership recognition award and stated that Julius Berger has remained committed to employees’ health and well-being and the professional development of safety professionals in the organisation.

Membership of the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria is a legal requirement before employment as a safety practitioner, and every year, members are sponsored to attend ISPON conferences, the Director declared.

He further stated that, at Julius Berger, the health and safety of employees is a top priority. The Lost Time Injury frequency of the organization over the years remains one of the lowest in the construction industry.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has implemented the principles of ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 in the management of workers’ occupational health and safety and the protection of the environment it operates.

He concluded that the company is presently undergoing ISO 45001 & 14001 certification process, adding that Julius Berger will continue to collaborate with the Institute of Safety Professionals of Nigeria and other relevant government agencies in the promotion of occupational health and Safety.

The Abuja Safety Summit, which was held inside the popular Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, is a premier occupational safety and health event, designed to bring together safety professionals, industry leaders, regulatory agencies, academia, and key stakeholders across sectors.

The goal is to engage in meaningful dialogue and drive solutions to the most pressing challenges related to workplace safety, environmental protection, public health, risk management, and sustainability.

The theme of this year’s summit underscored the urgency for innovative and collaborative safety and sustainability approaches to support the rapid urban development and economic growth in Abuja and the Federal Capital Territory at large.

Thus, the strategic event convened industry professionals, government agencies, community leaders, HSE practitioners, and corporate bodies to deliberate on pressing issues related to safety leadership, environmental protection, disaster preparedness, and sustainable development in Abuja and surrounding areas.

Apart from the Abuja ISPON chairman, top members of ISPON attended the summit and presentation, among whom were the Vice Chairman, Abuja Chapter, Mr. John Afamgbe, a Fellow of ISPON, Engr. Osazee Iyenoma and a Board member, Bld. Julius Okoh.

